The Chicago Bears didn’t take too long to bolster depth after losing safety Adrian Amos, who signed with the Green Bay Packers.

The Bears are signing safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to a one-year deal worth $3.5 million, NFL Network reported Thursday.

Clinton-Dix spent part of the past season with the Washington Redskins after the Packers traded him in late October for a fourth-round draft choice.

The 6-foot-1, 208-pound Clinton-Dix, a first-round pick in 2014, has appeared in 84 games with 74 starts, totaling 456 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 14 interceptions and 28 passes defensed.

Raiders release Jordy Nelson

The Raiders released 2018 leading wide receiver and former Packers player Jordy Nelson and backup quarterback AJ McCarron to create salary cap space after going on a spending spree earlier this week.

The moves save more than $8.5 million for the upcoming season after the Raiders committed more than $50 million in salary cap space to acquire receiver Antonio Brown, tackle Trent Brown, safety Lamarcus Joyner and receiver Tyrell Williams.

Nelson signed a $14.2 million, two-year deal last March with the Raiders and had 63 catches for 739 yards in his one season in Oakland. The Raiders turned his $3.6 million roster bonus for 2019 into a signing bonus late last season, which leaves them with $1.8 million in dead money this year.