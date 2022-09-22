Growing pains: Russell Wilson off to a slow start under new Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Nathaniel Hackett blames his own dawdling as an unpolished play caller for Russell Wilson's slow start in Denver.
The Broncos' rookie head coach vowed to clean up his game management miscues and call plays more quickly beginning Sunday night when the Broncos (1-1) host Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers (1-1).
He even huddled with general manager George Paton and assistant GM Darren Mougey this week to get their input.
“It starts with me,” Hackett said before practice on a rainy Wednesday. “I’m doing every single thing I can to try to put myself in position to be able to make quicker, faster, more efficient decisions.”
Hackett said Paton and Mougey "have been absolutely spectacular in helping me through that process because that is something that is new for me. And I think we’re gonna have some good answers as we move forward."
The home crowd took to mockingly counting down the play clock during Denver's 16-9 win over Houston on Sunday after a multiplicity of false starts, delays of game and burned timeouts.
Packers coach Matt LaFleur came to his former offensive coordinator's defense, noting that growing pains are inevitable for first-time head coaches.
"It’s a process for anybody when you’re in a new role,” LaFleur said. "I’ve got all the confidence in the world that he’s going to do a great job. I don’t know necessarily all the nuts and bolts or details ... but it’s important that you lean on other people, as well.
“I’ve got a lot of confidence in him, not only as a coach but he’s super-organized and he’ll figure it out, no doubt," LaFleur said. "Everybody needs to stop hitting that panic button down there.”
It falls on more than just the head coach to disentangle game-day operational issues and make seamless substitutions or get the play in to the quarterback on time, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said.
“It takes a whole team to do that the right way,” Shanahan said. “And early on it is a little harder, especially when you're doing it with a bunch of new players.”
Shanahan recalled his own head coaching debut in 2017, a 23-3 loss to the Panthers in which he went for it four times on fourth down only to realize he shouldn't have gone for it at all.
"That's when I realized, all right, you can't think like a coordinator,” Shanahan said.
“So, there's all these experiences that you go through for the first time but he's done this for a while and (the Broncos have) a good coach there and a good play-caller."
Wilson thinks so, too.
“I trust coach Hackett tremendously,” the former Badgers star said, adding that his own newness to the system and personnel has played a role in Denver's offense committing a dozen penalties so far and going 0-for-6 in the red zone.
“I started somewhere brand new. There's always going to be challenges and changes and things" that could be done differently, Wilson said.
The hiccups have prevented Wilson from making the kind of splash so many expected of the nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback who cost the Broncos five draft picks, three players and $165 million in guarantees.
Wilson recovered from a slow start Sunday to lead the Broncos to a fourth-quarter comeback over the Texans after completing just six of his first 20 passes.
He finished 14 for 31, a 45% completion rate that was his worst since 2015 and the fourth-worst in his 160 regular-season starts.
Wilson, who sat out the preseason along with most of the other starters, has a pair of touchdown throws, his lowest total through two weeks since 2017, when he had one.
Over his final three years in Seattle, he had a combined 20 TD throws and one interception in Weeks 1-2.
Complicating matters is a rash of injuries to the likes of Tim Patrick (ACL), KJ Hamler (hip), Greg Dulcich (hamstring) and Jerry Jeudy (rib).
Wilson said he's encouraged after studying the Broncos' offensive foibles. He said he counts five TDs the Broncos easily could have scored in the red zone.
“We're doing a lot of things well,” he said. “It's just fine-tuning the details and we've got to get more touchdowns.”
NOTES: The Broncos are hopeful both WR Jeudy and CB Patrick Surtain II (left shoulder) can play Sunday after getting positive MRI results earlier this week. Both missed practice Wednesday but ILB Josey Jewell (calf) and RT Billy Turner (knee) participated. They have yet to make their 2022 debuts.
AP Sports Writer Steve Megargee in Green Bay contributed to this report.
A look back: Wisconsin Badgers history in the Rose Bowl
Jan. 1, 1953
Result: USC 7, UW 0
Recap: Alan Ameche’s lone appearance in the Rose Bowl didn’t go his way.
The Badgers, playing in their first bowl game in program history, battled the Trojans to a halftime tie, and looked poised to score after Ameche (photographed above) gained 54 yards on a run and got UW just outside the red zone. A fumble nixed that drive, and gave USC momentum to score on the ensuing possession.
UW got inside the USC 5-yard line the next possession, but was stopped on a fake field goal try. Both defenses tallied two interceptions, but the Badgers couldn’t find a score.
The Badgers gained 211 yards on the ground, led by Ameche’s 133.
Jan. 1, 1960
Result: Washington 44, UW 8
Recap: The Badgers’ strong defense under coach Milt Bruhn (above) finally failed them after the offense turned it over four times, all on fumbles.
Washington scored the first 17 points in the first half, and after UW got on the board with Tom Wiesner’s short run late in the second quarter, the Huskies answered with a touchdown to lead 24-8 at the break.
After a third-quarter Badgers’ drive was stopped inside the 10, UW’s offense never threatened again. Washington’s rushing attack outgained the Badgers 215-123.
Jan. 1, 1963
Result: USC 42, UW 37
Recap: After falling behind 42-14 in the second half, UW mounted one of the best comeback efforts in Rose Bowl history.
UW quarterback Ron Vander Kelen led a pair of quick scoring drives to get back into the game, and then a bad punt snap by USC gave the Badgers the ball back late. Vander Kelen led the three-play scoring drive to draw within a score, but USC was able to hang on.
Vander Kelen passed for 401 yards and completed 33 of 48 passes; he also had three interceptions. His 401 yards were a program and Rose Bowl record at the time, and he was named the co-MVP of the game. Pat Richter hauled in 11 passes for 163 yards for UW.
Hal Bledsoe (101) and Willie Brown (108) each went over 100 yards receiving for USC.
Jan. 1, 1994
Result: UW 21, UCLA 16
Recap: The Badgers finally broke through in their fourth chance at a Rose Bowl.
The defense forced six turnovers — five fumbles and one interception — and the offense did just enough to down the Bruins. UW running back Brent Moss tallied 158 yards and two scores on 36 carries, and quarterback Darrell Bevell’s 21-yard scramble in the fourth quarter proved to be the winning score.
UCLA tallied 500 yards of offense, but didn’t score a touchdown until the fourth quarter.
The Bruins made a last-gasp attempt to win the game, but were stopped at the Badgers’ 18-yard line and the clock ran out before another snap could take place.
Jan. 1, 1999
Result: UW 38, UCLA 31
Recap: After finishing in a three-way tie for the Big Ten title, the Badgers were heavy underdogs going into the 1999 Rose Bowl. But a dominant performance from Ron Dayne and the UW offensive line was enough to power UW to a win.
Dayne scored three times in the first half, including a 54-yard run late in the first quarter, to help the Badgers build a 24-21 lead at halftime. He scored again in the third quarter, this time from 22 yards out. Jamar Fletcher had a 46-yard interception return for a score off UCLA’s Cade McNown that scored the winning points.
Dayne finished with 246 yards, and was named the game’s MVP. Quarterback Mike Samuel had 154 yards passing and added 65 yards rushing for UW.
Jan. 1, 2000
Result: UW 17, Stanford 9
Recap: UW made history by becoming the first Big Ten team to win back-to-back Rose Bowls after it defeated the Cardinal.
Ron Dayne, the Heisman Trophy winner, and his Badgers came out of the gates slow, and trailed 9-3 at halftime. But Dayne kicked things off quickly in the second half with a 64-yard run to give UW life. Dayne scored later on the drive, and quarterback Brooks Bollinger punched in a 1-yard TD run in the fourth quarter to help seal the win.
UW’s defense, which held Stanford to minus-5 yards rushing, came up with a sack on a fourth down to end the Cardinal’s final drive.
Dayne won game MVP again after capping his UW career with 200 yards on 34 carries.
Jan. 1, 2011
Result: TCU 21, UW 19
Recap: The Badgers’ chance for a thrilling comeback in the last two minutes was dashed when TCU’s Tank Carder broke up a pass on a two-point conversion try.
UW had trouble moving the ball in the red zone despite having three dependable tailbacks in Montee Ball, John Clay and James White. Ball finished with 132 yards and a score, while Clay had 76 yards and a TD.
TCU’s Andy Dalton threw for a touchdown and ran for one in the first quarter, and led a third-quarter touchdown drive that proved to be the difference. Dalton threw for 219 yards.
Jan. 2, 2012
Result: Oregon 45, UW 38
Recap: The Badgers came up just short in what was the highest-scoring Rose Bowl to that point.
UW quarterback Russell Wilson tried to spike a pass in the final seconds to give the team one more play to go for a tying score, but time ran out before the spike could be executed.
The Badgers led five times against the high-flying Ducks, but couldn’t keep pace in the fourth quarter after Oregon took the lead for good. Two second-half turnovers helped sink UW.
Wilson had 296 yards and two touchdowns passing, and had a rushing score. Montee Ball had 164 yards on 32 carries. Oregon’s LaMichael James (159) and De’Anthony Thomas (155) each had big games, with Thomas scoring on runs of 91 and 64 yards.
Jan. 1, 2013
Result: Stanford 20, Wisconsin 14
Recap: Another Rose Bowl comeback came up just short for the Badgers.
After falling behind 14-0, UW got back into the game by scoring twice in the second quarter. Down six and with the ball in the final minutes of the fourth quarter, Badgers’ quarterback Curt Phillips was picked off to end the threat.
Montee Ball became the first player to score a touchdown in three consecutive Rose Bowls, and had 100 yards on 24 carries.
Barry Alvarez coached for the Badgers after Bret Beilema took the head coaching job at Arkansas prior to the game.