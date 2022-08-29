Growing more with the Packers than at any other pro stop, Danny Etling says ‘I’d love to be here’

GREEN BAY — Danny Etling looked around the Green Bay Packers’ auxiliary locker room — the one that players used to call “The Green Mile,” in reference to the 1999 film that starred Tom Hanks as a death-row prison guard during the Great Depression — and smiled.

Whatever happens, his NFL dreams are very much alive after a playmaking preseason as the Packers’ third-string quarterback.

And considering where he’d been a year earlier, and everywhere his dream took him thereafter, that’s reason for pride and joy — and determination to do more.

“Last year, I was packing for Canada today,” Etling said, giving one small glimpse into what has been a nomadic football existence, even before he entered the NFL as a 2018 seventh-round pick by the New England Patriots.

“That was obviously a bad taste in my mouth, because I knew how good I had gotten and I didn’t get a chance to show it last year. So there’s definitely some validation for all the work I’ve put in and all the mental training I’ve done, and to finally get that opportunity to show everyone is a really good feeling.”

What happens next? Etling doesn’t know. With Tuesday’s final cutdown approaching at 3 p.m., he knows general manager Brian Gutekunst and head coach Matt LaFleur have lots of decisions to make, including on him.

Do they keep him on the 53-man roster, using a spot on a No. 3 quarterback — something the team has largely avoided over the years?

Do they cut him and try to re-sign him to the practice squad, believing that they saw enough potential that he’s worth investing more time and effort in?

Or do they thank him for his service and find some other young quarterback to develop behind Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love?

If Rodgers has any say in the matter, Etling will be sticking around, in some way.

“He reminds me a lot of Scotty Tolzien, and that's a big compliment, because I love Scotty” Rodgers said last week, referring to the former University of Wisconsin starting quarterback who served as one of Rodgers’ backups from 2013 through 2015.

“Scotty was a gym rat. He cared about it. He was always doing something. I heard stories about him — he'd have the (practice)-squad center in the gym on a Tuesday at 7 o'clock at night and they're going through cadences and certain things. Danny's the same way. He's a gym rat.

“That's what you’ve got to be when you're a backup quarterback and fighting for a spot on the active roster. (Etling’s) obviously talented athletically. I mean, you've seen that. We saw that watching his film. … But you love to see the work ethic. He just really puts the time in, and I've really enjoyed having him in the room.”

Etling’s journey to this point started in the Big Ten at Purdue, not far from his childhood home of Terre Haute, Indiana. He spent his freshman and sophomore seasons there before transferring to LSU, where he started the final 23 games of his college career and threw for 4,586 yards with 27 touchdowns and just seven interceptions.

His NFL voyage not only began in New England, where he had an 86-yard touchdown run in the 2018 preseason finale, but was briefly diverted there, too. After Etling spent the 2018 season on the Patriots’ practice squad as a quarterback, head coach Bill Belichick moved him to wide receiver and experimented with him on special teams during the 2019 offseason and training camp.

Etling moved on to the Atlanta Falcons and spent that 2019 season on Atlanta’s practice squad, earning a one-game promotion to the active roster, before spending all of the 2020 season on the Seattle Seahawks’ practice squad.

Then things really got interesting.

The Seahawks cut him on Aug. 1, 2021, and the Minnesota Vikings claimed him on waivers the next day. The Vikings then released him three weeks after that, and Etling headed to Canada, where he spent 29 days with the BC Lions before returning stateside in October.

After that, he spent time on the practice squads of four teams — the Seahawks, Denver Broncos, Jacksonville Jaguars and Packers — spending six days in Green Bay as insurance in early December before being cast adrift again.

The Packers re-signed him to a futures contract on Jan. 25, in part because that brief stint six weeks earlier had made an impression on Etling.

“When you bounce around to that many teams, you see different cultures, you see the different ways of seeing the game,” Etling said. “This was definitely someplace I really felt comfortable with that I could continue to grow.

“So, obviously after the season when I had some options, Green Bay was right there at the front of my mind as far as where I wanted to be. I thought this was somewhere I could really grow as a quarterback and have a good opportunity to show what I’d learned. And hopefully I’ve been able to do that.”

He certainly has. Etling finished preseason play having completed 17 of 22 passes (77.3%) for 220 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions (123.3 passer rating) and also ran nine times for 73 yards, including a 51-yard touchdown run to clinch the Packers’ lone preseason victory, a 20-10 triumph over the New Orleans Saints on Aug. 19 — during which Rodgers was cheering Etling on mid-interview with the Packers’ TV network.

While LaFleur enjoyed Etling’s run almost as much as Rodgers did, that’s not what stuck out to the head coach (and former quarterbacks coach) when assessing Etling’s summer.

“I would say overall knowledge and command of our offense. I think he’s done a really nice job,” LaFleur said. “He always asks great questions. He’s very intelligent. I think he kind of sees the game through the lens of almost a coach, and I just think that any time you get thrust into a situation like he was last year, that’s a tough spot to be in.

“He’s had a whole offseason with us, he’s had all of training camp, and you’ve seen the growth on a daily basis. Although he’s had limited reps, I feel like he’s maximized those when given those opportunities.”

That’s exactly what Etling wanted to do. He knew Rodgers, who doesn’t play in preseason games, needed ample work to get ready for the season — especially with the number of young and/or unfamiliar wide receivers who’ll see extended playing time. And Etling also understood that Love, the team’s 2020 first-round draft pick who is in his pivotal third year, needed lots of practice snaps, too.

That didn’t leave many for the third-stringer, but Etling made the reps count instead of counting the reps.

“I think I definitely put my best foot forward out there (with) what I was trying to accomplish. Really played well in the games despite limited reps in practice,” Etling said. “I actually attribute that to the mental preparation and some of the training that’s been available to me here. That’s been tremendous.

“I’d been waiting for some time now to be able to go out and show it in a game setting, and I wanted to go out there and show everybody how much I’ve been working and how much it translates. And I thought I was able to do that.”

As good as he was, it seems unlikely that the team will use an active roster spot on him, considering how rarely three quarterbacks have been on the 53. (The exception was 2020, when Love wasn’t ready to be the primary backup and Tim Boyle served as the No. 2 behind Rodgers.)

But Etling still has hope.

“A lot of that is out of my control at this point,” Etling said. “I was really happy with how I played. I think I played well enough to be a part of a team. It’s my belief that I belong in the NFL and will be on a roster in some sense, and it’s my job to continue to be ready.

“Regardless of what the team decides, I’d love to be here, and obviously I’d love to be No. 3, but that one’s out of my control. It’s about continuing my growth as a quarterback and continue getting ready for the season. Because you never know when you’re needed, and you want to step up and deliver.”

Extra points

Right tackle Elgton Jenkins was back practicing after taking Sunday off, and when approached in the locker room afterward, he initially didn’t want to speak with reporters. Then he circled back with them and made it clear that his absence was not a ploy in hopes of getting a long-term contract extension, as he’s set to become an unrestricted free agent after the season. Jenkins said his absence also wasn’t related to his recovery from last year’s torn ACL in his left knee or the brace he was wearing on his left shoulder. … LaFleur said veteran kicker Mason Crosby would not be activated from the physically unable to perform list Monday, and that the team was waiting to see how his right knee responded after he kicked on Sunday. … Although tight end Robert Tonyan, coming back from an ACL tear, took part in 11-on-11 work in practice on Sunday for the first time in camp, LaFleur said he’s not sure if Tonyan will be cleared to play in the Sept. 11 season opener at Minnesota. “I think it’s a little early to say that right now. That was his first action in team periods,” LaFleur said. … Wide receiver Allen Lazard, tight end Marcedes Lewis, safety Shawn Davis, and wide receivers Ishmael Hyman and Travis Fulgham did not take part in the portion of practice open to reporters. Lazard and Lewis likely were just getting veteran rest days, although the team isn’t required to issue an injury report.