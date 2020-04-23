Green Bay Packers trade up for Utah State quarterback Jordan Love in first round of NFL draft

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Green Bay Packers traded up four spots in the first round Thursday night to select Utah State quarterback Jordan Love as a potential successor to two-time MVP Aaron Rodgers.

Love, the No. 26 overall pick in the draft, has earned raves for his arm strength and size. But the 6-foot-4 quarterback threw 17 interceptions in a so-so junior season last year after having much better production in 2018.

Now he’s the heir apparent to the 36-year-old Rodgers. Green Bay’s current backup to Rodgers is 25-year-old Tim Boyle, a 2018 undrafted free agent who played at Connecticut and Eastern Kentucky.

Green Bay passed up more immediate needs at wide receiver and inside linebacker as the Packers seek to take the next step after going 13-3 and losing in the NFC championship game last season.

It is the first time Green Bay has selected an offensive player in the first round since taking Mississippi State tackle Derek Sherrod at No. 32 overall in 2011. It’s also the third straight year Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst has traded out of Green Bay’s initial first-round draft position.

Green Bay now will spend the rest of the draft addressing its more immediate issues.