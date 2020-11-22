Green Bay Packers lament fourth-down failure, turnovers in 34-31 loss to Indianapolis Colts

Extra points

The Packers had to shuffle their offensive line when Linsley departed with a back injury in the first quarter. Left guard Elgton Jenkins moved to center, while rookie Jon Runyan came off the bench to play left guard. It was just the latest move for Jenkins, who has played every position on the line except right guard this season. … Punter JK Scott punted three times and averaged just 39 yards per punt, but at least he played. He was added to the injury report on Saturday due to a personal matter that the team did not disclose, and the team signed punter Drew Kaser as insurance. In 2018, the Packers signed Kaser when Scott’s wife, Sydney, was expecting the couple’s first child and was in danger of missing a game. LaFleur said the team knew Scott would be able to punt as of Saturday night. “Thankful that he showed up for us,” LaFleur said. … The Packers momentarily had a go-ahead touchdown with 1:33 left when Za’Darius Smith hit Colts quarterback Philip Rivers and the ball came out. Initially ruled a fumble on the field, linebacker Christian Kirksey returned it 71 yards to the end zone, but the call was reversed on replay and correctly ruled an incomplete pass. “I thought Za'Darius made a good play. It was a close call,” Kirksey said. “It just came down to Philip's arm moving a little forward. We wish we obviously could have a different outcome on that.”