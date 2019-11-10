GREEN BAY — Carolina running back Christian McCaffrey was ruled just short of a snow-covered end zone on the game's final play and the Green Bay Packers held on to beat the Panthers 24-16.
Aaron Rodgers and Co. improved to 8-2 with the home victory, helped by Aaron Jones' three touchdowns.
The Panthers dropped to 5-4.
Carolina had a chance to force overtime, with quarterback Kyle Allen leading the Panthers down the field thanks to some of his career-high 307 yards passing yards.
But McCaffrey couldn't quite get the ball in for a score — according to both the original call on the field and a replay review.
With the Packers bouncing back from a road loss to the Los Angeles Chargers last Sunday, Rodgers completed 17 of 29 passes for 233 yards with no interceptions, but he failed to connect on any touchdown passes for only the second time this season.
Jones rushed 13 times for 93 yards, including the Packers' only touchdowns.
Davante Adams, playing in his second game since missing time with a turf toe injury, led Green Bay in receiving with seven catches for 118 yards.
The Packers have a bye next weekend before heading to California to face the San Francisco 49ers on Nov. 24.
