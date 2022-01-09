Green Bay Packers get what they wanted (except a win) in loss to Detroit Lions

LaFleur’s irritation notwithstanding, even falling to 13-4 wasn’t enough to put a damper on Rodgers’ or Adams’ happiness with where the Packers stand entering postseason play.

“The win obviously would be nice, but the most important thing was to get out there (healthy),” said Rodgers, who completed 14 of 18 passes for 138 yards with two touchdowns, no interceptions and one sack (135.6 passer rating) and likely locking up his fourth NFL MVP award. “We talked about momentum, and that was important, but I really wanted to get out there with Dave and Josh. That was my main focus.

“Obviously (I) wanted to get Davante his record, but get some rhythm within the offense, get some rhythm with those two guys especially. We’ve got to figure out what our best five (offensive linemen) is and what our healthiest five is. … I like where we’re at offensively up front and I think that’s what today was most about.”