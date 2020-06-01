You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Green Bay bound: Get to know all 9 players picked by Packers in 2020 NFL draft
0 comments
topical alert top story

Green Bay bound: Get to know all 9 players picked by Packers in 2020 NFL draft

{{featured_button_text}}

From a controversial trade up the draft board to acquire Utah State quarterback Jordan Love in the first round to the addition of some much-needed defensive reinforcements in the seventh round, the Green Bay Packers were busy during the 2020 NFL draft trying to improve a team that fell one win shy of the Super Bowl while also building for the franchise's long-term future.

Brush up on the backgrounds of the newest members of the Packers below with the Wisconsin State Journal's recap of Green Bay's 2020 draft class:

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics