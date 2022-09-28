Great hair, better foot: Packers punter Pat O’Donnell earns special teams player of the week award

GREEN BAY — Told Wednesday afternoon that veteran punter Pat O’Donnell had been named the NFC’s special teams player of the week after his performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday, Aaron Rodgers had a couple of observations of his teammate.

“He's a pretty good punter. Happy he's on our team,” the Green Bay Packers quarterback said as O’Donnell held court with a few other reporters nearby. “Got a hell of a head of hair.”

As sweet as O’Donnell’s coif might be — it should be noted Rodgers also called him “a good presence in our locker room” — his impressive punting against the Bucs was even better.

He punted seven times in the Packers’ 14-12 victory, and five of those were downed inside Tampa Bay’s 15-yard line. O’Donnell averaged 48.4 gross yards and 44.7 net yards for the game.

“I like Pat. My last punter was a Pro Bowl guy. We’re going to send Pat to the Pro Bowl, too,” said special teams ace Keisean Nixon, who downed one of O’Donnell’s punts at the Tampa Bay 2-yard line. “I told him I’m going to get him to the Pro Bowl, so that’s what I’m going to do.”

O’Donnell’s award made him just the third Packers punter to be so honored, joining Craig Hentrich (1994) and three-time honoree Tim Masthay (2010, 2011, 2012).

Last week, special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia revealed he has been letting O’Donnell decide which style punts to kick every time he’s on the field, rather than telling him to kick directionally or pooch punt or swing away.

Clearly, O’Donnell is repaying that confidence with performance.

“He was huge in that game, man. Really did a great job of help controlling the field position,” coach Matt LaFleur said, praising Nixon and Rudy Ford for their work as flyers as well. “Anytime you’re able to get five punts down inside the 15-yard line, it was pretty remarkable. I thought our whole punt unit did a really nice job.”

O’Donnell, who spent his first eight NFL seasons with the Chicago Bears and never won the award, never had five inside-the-20 punts in a game in his career.

“It’s a huge accomplishment, obviously,” O’Donnell said as the Packers prepared for this Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots. “I think it’s important here just making those steps that we’re trying to do on special teams. I can’t give enough credit to the punt team and the guys outside.”

Health watch

The Packers called an audible with left tackle David Bakhtiari’s practice regimen on Wednesday, having him take part in the team’s jogthrough-speed practice after LaFleur had said earlier Bakhtiari would have a scheduled day off.

How that affects Bakhtiari’s practice schedule for the remainder of the week is unclear, but the five-time All-Pro seems to be on track to start his second straight game after making his season debut against the Bucs with a 35-snap run while rotating with backup Yosh Nijman.

“Just in my interactions with him, he seemed like he was in a good mood, so I’m hopeful he’s going to be all right,” LaFleur said. “But we’ll see how he responds and how he does (on Thursday).”

Bakhtiari said he had to get treatment after practice when approached by a reporter. When asked by another reporter about Bakhtiari’s status, Rodgers replied, “I don’t want to talk for Dave, I’ll let Dave do all the talking. He’s got a big mouth and enjoys using it, so I’ll let him answer that question. But he seems in pretty good spirit.”

Meanwhile, former All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander took part in practice on a limited basis after suffering a groin injury during the first quarter of last Sunday’s win. LaFleur called him “day-to-day.”

The only two players not to practice at all were right tackle Elgton Jenkins (knee) and backup tackle Caleb Jones (illness). Jenkins’ was likely on a rest day after playing all the offensive snaps in his first two games back.

Wide receiver Christian Watson (hamstring) practiced on a limited basis after missing last Sunday's game, while running back AJ Dillon (knee), wide receiver Allen Lazard (ankle), tight end Marcedes Lewis (groin) and linebacker Jonathan Garvin (hip) also were limited participants.

Extra points

Patriots coach Bill Belichick, a noted football historian, said preparing for the Packers “brings back a lot of memories and appreciation for what this franchise has done and how great they’ve been” before launching into a brief soliloquy about the greatness of Cecil Isbell and Don Hutson, the Packers’ stars from the 1930s and ‘40s. Hutson is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame while Isbell missed out on being selected by the seniors committee last month, and Belichick called them the NFL's first great quarterback-receiver combination. “Now we see those throughout the league,” Belichick said, “but it all started 80-some years ago with them.” … The Packers announced they’ll wear their 1950s-inspired throwback uniforms for their Week 6 matchup against the New York Jets on Oct. 16, and that the team will honor newly minted Hall of Fame safety LeRoy Butler at the Nov. 17 prime-time game against Tennessee, when Butler’s name will be unveiled on the Lambeau Field stadium façade. … The Packers signed fourth-year cornerback Corey Ballentine to the practice squad. With 32 career regular-season appearances, Ballentine was on Arizona’s practice squad earlier this season after spending training camp with Atlanta.