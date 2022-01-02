 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Grading the Packers: Well-rounded victory over Vikings earns Green Bay solid marks across the board
0 Comments
topical alert top story

Grading the Packers: Well-rounded victory over Vikings earns Green Bay solid marks across the board

  • 0

Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur speaks to the media after the Packers defeated the Baltimore Ravens 31-30 to improve to 11-3 on the season and clinch the third NFC North Division title in LaFleur's three seasons at the helm Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md.

Jim Polzin grades the Green Bay Packers’ performance in their 37-10 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Lambeau Field.

Offense: A-minus

The Packers struggled to finish drives early in the game, ending their first three red-zone trips by sandwiching two field goals around a fourth-down failure. But they heated up from there and ended up scoring on six consecutive possessions (four TDs, two field goals) before Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams and other starters departed. The Rodgers-Adams connection was as brilliant as it’s been all season, resulting in 136 yards on 11 catches. The running game was also rolling, with Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon combining for 139 yards on 22 attempts.

Defense: B-plus

The Vikings were missing quarterback Kirk Cousins and wide receiver Adam Thielen and were a shell of the offense that torched the Packers six weeks ago. The Packers didn’t have to respect backup quarterback Sean Mannion and could focus on stopping Dalvin Cook (nine carries, 13 yards) and the running game. Outside linebacker Rashan Gary had another big game, producing a sack and four quarterback hurries.

Special teams: B-minus

A short kickoff by Mason Crosby in the first quarter gave Minnesota the ball at its 34 and Corey Bojorquez shanked his first punt (22 yards), but things improved from there for Maurice Drayton’s unit. Newcomer David Moore had a 21-yard punt return in the third quarter, the longest for the Packers this season, and Crosby made all three of his field-goal attempts.

Coaching: B

Matt LaFleur’s decision to go for it on fourth-and-3 from the Minnesota 11 on Green Bay’s second series showed a little too much confidence in his offense. Getting points would have been the way to go there, though it didn’t end up mattering. Still, it was important for the Packers to stay focused with the No. 1 seed on the line and credit LaFleur for having his team ready.

Overall: B-plus

This is a team that has had to sweat out a lot of wins this season, so it deserved one that didn’t require any stress. A fifth consecutive win helped Green Bay improve to 8-0 at home this season.

Photos: Packers' 2021 season in pictures

Check out photo galleries from every game of 2021 from the preseason through the end of the regular season and the playoffs.

Photos: Texas rout Packers 26-7 in preseason opener
Pro football

Photos: Texas rout Packers 26-7 in preseason opener

  • Kayla Wolf
  • 0

The Green Bay Packers fell to the Houston Texans 26-7 in a preseason game at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. 

Photos: Green Bay Packers fall to New York Jets in preseason matchup capping joint practices

Photos: Green Bay Packers fall to New York Jets in preseason matchup capping joint practices

  • 0

Despite third-string quarterback Kurt Benkert’s strong showing while filling in for injured backup QB Jordan Love, the Packers came up short i…

Photos: Green Bay Packers shut out by Buffalo Bills, wrapping up a winless preseason
Pro football
topical

Photos: Green Bay Packers shut out by Buffalo Bills, wrapping up a winless preseason

  • 0

The Green Bay Packers failed to pick up a win in the preseason, falling to 0-3 in exhibition play after getting blanked by the Buffalo Bills 1…

Photos: Packers stumble out of the gate as Saints dominate season opener
Pro football
alert topical

Photos: Packers stumble out of the gate as Saints dominate season opener

  • 0

Reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers threw two interceptions as the Green Bay Packers struggled on both sides of the ball Sunday afternoon, falling …

Photos: Packers storm past Lions in NFC North battle under the Lambeau Field lights
Pro football
alert topical

Photos: Packers storm past Lions in NFC North battle under the Lambeau Field lights

  • Kayla Wolf
  • 0

Wisconsin State Journal photographer Kayla Wolf captured all the action from Lambeau Field as the Green Bay Packers quickly erased a 17-14 hal…

Photos: Green Bay Packers stun San Francisco 49ers as Mason Crosby drills last-second field goal
Pro football
alert topical

Photos: Green Bay Packers stun San Francisco 49ers as Mason Crosby drills last-second field goal

  • 0

Check out all the best images from Levi's Stadium as the Green Bay Packers escaped with a 30-28 victory over the San Francisco 49ers after a w…

Photos: Green Bay Packers defeat Pittsburgh Steelers 27-17 in Week 4
Pro football

Photos: Green Bay Packers defeat Pittsburgh Steelers 27-17 in Week 4

  • Kayla Wolf
  • 0

The Green Bay Packers defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 27-17 on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

Photos: Packers kicker Mason Crosby shakes off rough day to nail game-winner over Bengals
Pro football
alert topical

Photos: Packers kicker Mason Crosby shakes off rough day to nail game-winner over Bengals

  • 0

The Green Bay Packers improved to 4-1 on the season after kicker Mason Crosby overcame a shaky performance to hit the game-winning field goal …

Photos: Packers keep winning streak going with victory over Bears in Chicago
Pro football
alert topical

Photos: Packers keep winning streak going with victory over Bears in Chicago

  • 0

The Green Bay Packers improved to 5-1 on the season after rolling past the Chicago Bears 24-14 on Sunday at Soldier Field in Chicago. 

Photos: Green Bay Packers defense comes up with big stops to take down Washington Football Team
Pro football
alert topical

Photos: Green Bay Packers defense comes up with big stops to take down Washington Football Team

  • 0

The Green Bay Packers shored up their red-zone defense Sunday en route to their sixth consecutive victory of the season, defeating the Washing…

Photos: Packers survive late push from Cardinals to extend winning streak to 7 games
Pro football
alert topical

Photos: Packers survive late push from Cardinals to extend winning streak to 7 games

  • 0

The Green Bay Packers (7-1) won their seventh straight game when they took down the previously unbeaten Arizona Cardinals (7-1) Thursday night…

Photos: Green Bay Packers see winning streak end as Kansas City Chiefs hold on at home
Pro football
alert topical

Photos: Green Bay Packers see winning streak end as Kansas City Chiefs hold on at home

  • 0

The Green Bay Packers (7-2) wasted a strong defensive effort as their seven-game winning streak came to an end when the Kansas City Chiefs (5-…

Photos: Green Bay Packers come up short against Minnesota Vikings
Pro football
alert topical

Photos: Green Bay Packers come up short against Minnesota Vikings

  • 0

The Green Bay Packers fell to 8-3 on the season while the Minnesota Vikings improved to 5-5 with a 34-31 victory in an NFC North showdown Sund…

Photos: Green Bay Packers cruise to victory over Seattle Seahawks
Pro football
alert topical

Photos: Green Bay Packers cruise to victory over Seattle Seahawks

  • 0

The Green Bay Packers (8-2) got back on track with a 17-0 victory over the Seattle Seahawks (3-6) on Sunday at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. 

Photos: Green Bay Packers hold off Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field
Pro football
alert topical

Photos: Green Bay Packers hold off Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field

  • Kayla Wolf
  • 0

The Green Bay Packers withstood a late push by the Los Angeles Rams en route to a 36-28 victory Sunday at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. 

Photos: Green Bay Packers roll past Chicago Bears in NFC North showdown
Pro football
alert topical

Photos: Green Bay Packers roll past Chicago Bears in NFC North showdown

  • Kayla Wolf
  • 0

The Green Bay Packers came back from a six-point halftime deficit to take down the Chicago Bears 45-30 in a battle of NFC North rivals Sunday …

Photos: Green Bay Packers edge Baltimore Ravens to secure NFC North crown
Pro football
alert topical

Photos: Green Bay Packers edge Baltimore Ravens to secure NFC North crown

  • 0

The Green Bay Packers survived a late push from the Baltimore Ravens, hanging on for a 31-30 victory and clinching the NFC North Division titl…

Photos: Green Bay Packers edge Cleveland Browns in Christmas showdown
Pro football
alert topical

Photos: Green Bay Packers edge Cleveland Browns in Christmas showdown

  • 0

The Green Bay Packers held on for a 24-22 victory over the Cleveland Browns in a Christmas Day battle Saturday at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. 

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The NFL on FOX crew updates Antonio Brown & what Michael Strahan hopes for his future | NFL on FOX

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics