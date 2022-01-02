Grading the Packers: Well-rounded victory over Vikings earns Green Bay solid marks across the board

Jim Polzin grades the Green Bay Packers’ performance in their 37-10 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Lambeau Field.
Offense: A-minus
The Packers struggled to finish drives early in the game, ending their first three red-zone trips by sandwiching two field goals around a fourth-down failure. But they heated up from there and ended up scoring on six consecutive possessions (four TDs, two field goals) before Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams and other starters departed. The Rodgers-Adams connection was as brilliant as it’s been all season, resulting in 136 yards on 11 catches. The running game was also rolling, with Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon combining for 139 yards on 22 attempts.
Defense: B-plus
The Vikings were missing quarterback Kirk Cousins and wide receiver Adam Thielen and were a shell of the offense that torched the Packers six weeks ago. The Packers didn’t have to respect backup quarterback Sean Mannion and could focus on stopping Dalvin Cook (nine carries, 13 yards) and the running game. Outside linebacker Rashan Gary had another big game, producing a sack and four quarterback hurries.
Special teams: B-minus
A short kickoff by Mason Crosby in the first quarter gave Minnesota the ball at its 34 and Corey Bojorquez shanked his first punt (22 yards), but things improved from there for Maurice Drayton’s unit. Newcomer David Moore had a 21-yard punt return in the third quarter, the longest for the Packers this season, and Crosby made all three of his field-goal attempts.
Coaching: B
Matt LaFleur’s decision to go for it on fourth-and-3 from the Minnesota 11 on Green Bay’s second series showed a little too much confidence in his offense. Getting points would have been the way to go there, though it didn’t end up mattering. Still, it was important for the Packers to stay focused with the No. 1 seed on the line and credit LaFleur for having his team ready.
Overall: B-plus
This is a team that has had to sweat out a lot of wins this season, so it deserved one that didn’t require any stress. A fifth consecutive win helped Green Bay improve to 8-0 at home this season.
