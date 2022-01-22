Grading the Packers: Special teams' ongoing failures catch up with Green Bay in brutal playoff loss

Columnist Jim Polzin grades the Packers' performance in their 13-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in a NFC divisional playoff game Saturday at Lambeau Field.
Offense: F
After a great start that led to a touchdown on the opening drive, the Packers managed only a field goal in their next nine possessions. There was no balance to the passing game: Running back Aaron Jones and wide receiver Davante Adams combined for 21 of the 29 targets, with Allen Lazard and Marcedes Lewis the only other players to catch passes besides those two stars. Lewis’ fumble in San Francisco territory on Green Bay’s second possession of the game cost the Packers a chance to add to their 7-0 lead.
Defense: B+
The Packers only allowed 212 yards. The pass rush was great, with Rashan Gary finishing with two sacks and Za’Darius Smith wasting no time in his return from an injury by contributing a sack on San Francisco’s first series. Cornerback Jaire Alexander, also back from injury, shadowed Deebo Samuel on third-and-long plays. It was a tremendous defensive effort right up until the Packers gave up a 9-yard run to Samuel on third-and-7 on the final possession of the game, allowing the 49ers to move into field-goal range.
Special teams: F
The Packers allowed two long kickoff returns. They also had a field goal blocked and a punt blocked, the latter of which led to the tying touchdown for San Francisco. As if that wasn’t bad enough, Green Bay only had 10 players on the field for the 49ers’ game-winning field goal as time expired.
Coaching: C-
Packers coach Matt LaFleur took the blame for his team’s flat performance. The chatter that he’s a great regular-season coach who can’t get it done in the postseason will only get louder after Green Bay didn’t deliver as a No. 1 seed in the NFC for the second consecutive season. There’s no way LaFleur can bring back Maurice Drayton as special teams coordinator.
Overall: D
There’s no way to sugarcoat this performance: It was brutal after it looked early in the game like the Packers might roll to an easy win. Of course, it was rarely easy for this team this season despite it finishing with 13 wins in 18 games. It had too many flaws and some of them caught up with the Packers at the worst time.