Grading the Packers: Special teams has an epic failure, offense earns low marks in 13-7 loss to Chiefs

Jim Polzin grades the Green Bay Packers’ performance in their 13-7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday afternoon at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.
Offense: D-minus
Jordan Love completed seven consecutive passes during a fourth-quarter drive but was a combined 12 of 27 before and after that streak. The Chiefs brought a lot of pressure, sometimes rushing seven defenders, and Green Bay didn’t have an answer. The running game looked promising at times but probably wasn’t used enough, with Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon combining for only 20 carries.
Defense: A-minus
The Packers held a high-powered — albeit scuffling — Patrick Mahomes-led offense to 237 total yards. After allowing a touchdown on the opening drive, Green Bay held the Chiefs out of the end zone the rest of the way. The defense did this all despite losing starting cornerback Eric Stokes (knee) before the game even began and nose tackle Kenny Clark (back) late in the first half. They forced four consecutive punts to open the second half but couldn’t get one more stop, allowing Mahomes to connect with Tyreek Hill for 13 yards on third-and-10 to seal the Kansas City win.
Special teams: F
Mason Crosby missed two field goals, one from 40 yards and the other from 37. How much of those failures was on Crosby is unclear. The laces were out on both attempts after holder Corey Bojorquez placed the ball and protection was awful on the second one, which was blocked. Amari Rodgers had a brutal day as a returner. He let one punt bounce — it hit teammate Malik Taylor and the Chiefs recovered at the 10 — and muffed one later in the game but was lucky to recover the loose ball.
Coaching: C-minus
Packers coach Matt LaFleur put the offense’s bad day “squarely on me,” saying he could have done more to help out his young quarterback. Whether that harsh self-critique is accurate or not, LaFleur did have his team in position to win on the road despite being without its three-time NFL MVP quarterback. The Packers can’t seem to find anyone who can fix the special times. First-year coordinator Maurice Drayton isn’t getting the job done and Sunday was the biggest letdown to date.
Overall: D-plus
The Packers had a chance to stretch their winning streak to eight games and probably would have had Aaron Rodgers been under center. This could be a loss that come backs to haunt them when it comes time to sort out NFC playoff seeding.
