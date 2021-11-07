Grading the Packers: Special teams has an epic failure, offense earns low marks in 13-7 loss to Chiefs

Jim Polzin grades the Green Bay Packers’ performance in their 13-7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday afternoon at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Offense: D-minus

Jordan Love completed seven consecutive passes during a fourth-quarter drive but was a combined 12 of 27 before and after that streak. The Chiefs brought a lot of pressure, sometimes rushing seven defenders, and Green Bay didn’t have an answer. The running game looked promising at times but probably wasn’t used enough, with Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon combining for only 20 carries.

Defense: A-minus

The Packers held a high-powered — albeit scuffling — Patrick Mahomes-led offense to 237 total yards. After allowing a touchdown on the opening drive, Green Bay held the Chiefs out of the end zone the rest of the way. The defense did this all despite losing starting cornerback Eric Stokes (knee) before the game even began and nose tackle Kenny Clark (back) late in the first half. They forced four consecutive punts to open the second half but couldn’t get one more stop, allowing Mahomes to connect with Tyreek Hill for 13 yards on third-and-10 to seal the Kansas City win.

Special teams: F