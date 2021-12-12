Grading the Packers: Offense, defense dinged for inconsistent play, but special teams flaws stand out

Jim Polzin grades the Green Bay Packers' performance in their 45-30 victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
Offense: B-plus
Aaron Rodgers held the ball too long early in the game, resulting in a pair of sacks, before finding his groove. He finished 29 of 37 for 341 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions, an exceptional rating of 141.1. Davante Adams was quiet early before making lots of noise and ended up with 10 catches for 121 yards and two scores. AJ Dillon, who had 71 yards on 15 carries, continues to show why he’ll be a major factor in December and January.
Defense: C-plus
Cornerback Rasul Douglas had a rough start — a pass-interference penalty and a missed tackle on Jakeem Grant’s 46-yard touchdown burst in the second quarter — but he redeemed himself with a 55-yard interception return that gave the Packers a 14-10 lead. Chicago wide receiver Damiere Byrd whizzed past safety Henry Black on a 54-yard catch-and-run for a score in the second quarter. The Packers allowed 347 total yards but did collect three turnovers.
Special teams: F
Grant had a 34-yard return on Green Bay’s first punt of the game and it only got worse from there for the Packers. Malik Taylor muffed a kickoff, leaving the offense starting a possession at its own 5. Khalil Herbert had kickoff returns of 40 and 42 yards. Mason Crosby sent a kickoff out of bounds. Grant returned a punt 97 yards for a touchdown. That was all in the first half. Only a Chicago penalty prevented another gaffe after halftime: a muffed punt by Amari Rodgers early in the fourth quarter. But it wasn’t a totally clean half for Green Bay because Marquez Valdes-Scantling let an onside kick go through his hands late in the game.
Coaching: C-minus
Matt LaFleur had a terrific game as a play-caller, but his team was flat in the first quarter and the man he hired to run the special teams, Maurice Drayton, has been a failure in that role.
Overall: C
The important thing was that the Packers won to keep pace in the NFC playoff race. But there were a lot of flaws in this post-bye performance.
