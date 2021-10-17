Grading the Packers: Offense, coaching get high marks after 24-14 win over the Bears

Jim Polzin grades the Green Bay Packers in their 24-14 victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday at Soldier Field.
Offense: B-plus
Generating three touchdowns and a field goal in seven full possessions against one of the NFL’s best defenses is a pretty productive day. The Bears did a good job of keeping the ball out of Davante Adams’ hands, but the Packers' star receiver made the most out of his four touches. The ground game stalled early but got better once Green Bay went away from outside zone plays and ran the ball downhill. The end result: a combined 135 yards on 24 carries between Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon. Aaron Rodgers finished with a 128.0 passer rating after completing 17 of 23 passes for 195 yards and two scores.
Defense: B
The Packers had five consecutive stops — an interception and four punts — after allowing a touchdown on Chicago’s opening drive of the game. Not bad for a unit that was down four starters by the end of the game due to injuries. It helped that Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields’ growing pains were on full display. Chicago did add to one negative stat for the Green Bay defense, scoring touchdowns on both of its trips into the red zone. That’s 15 touchdowns in as many trips for opponents this season.
Special teams: C-plus
A quiet day, and that’s not necessarily a bad thing. Mason Crosby, who missed three field goals last week at Cincinnati, confidently knocked his only attempt through the uprights from 39 yards. Corey Bojorquez had an 82-yard punt that, even though it rolled into the end zone for a touchback, produced a net of 62 yards. Gunner Shemar Jean-Charles was in position to blow up Bears punt returner Jakeem Grant Sr. early in the game and froze, resulting in an 11-yard return.
Coaching: B-plus
Matt LaFleur had to answer a lot of questions during the week about his team’s inefficiency in the red zone and the Packers responded by finishing with three touchdowns and a field goal in four trips into that area. Credit LaFleur and his staff for a nifty play design on a 1-yard shovel pass from Rodgers to Allen Lazard in the second quarter.
Overall: B
The Packers have dominated this series but it’s rarely easy, and this game was no different. Still, it was a pretty clean game on the road and the win helped Green Bay open up a two-game cushion in the NFC North six games into the season. In other words, a successful three hours at Soldier Field.
