Grading the Packers: Offense and defense let off easy as special teams held to task after more miscues

Jim Polzin grades the Green Bay Packers’ performance in their 31-30 win over the host Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.

Offense: B-plus

Aaron Rodgers made some big-time throws but also had a couple misses that he’d like to have back. That he was able to find Marquez Valdes-Scantling five times for 98 yards and a score on a day when the Ravens did a solid job containing Davante Adams was important. Aaron Jones averaged 4.5 yards per carry but lamented after the game that there were a couple chances for long runs that he couldn’t finish.

Defense: C-minus

The Packers did a great job of limiting Ravens star receiver Marquise Brown (10 receptions, 43 yards) after the catch. But they were burned over and over by tight end Mark Andrews, who had 10 catches for 136 yards and two scores. Darnell Savage was in coverage a lot on Andrews and always seemed to either be a step behind or take the wrong angle. But the Packers safety did get a piece of Baltimore’s 2-point attempt that would have given it a lead in the final minute.

Special teams: D-minus