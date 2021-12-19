Grading the Packers: Offense and defense let off easy as special teams held to task after more miscues

Jim Polzin grades the Green Bay Packers’ performance in their 31-30 win over the host Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.
Offense: B-plus
Aaron Rodgers made some big-time throws but also had a couple misses that he’d like to have back. That he was able to find Marquez Valdes-Scantling five times for 98 yards and a score on a day when the Ravens did a solid job containing Davante Adams was important. Aaron Jones averaged 4.5 yards per carry but lamented after the game that there were a couple chances for long runs that he couldn’t finish.
Defense: C-minus
The Packers did a great job of limiting Ravens star receiver Marquise Brown (10 receptions, 43 yards) after the catch. But they were burned over and over by tight end Mark Andrews, who had 10 catches for 136 yards and two scores. Darnell Savage was in coverage a lot on Andrews and always seemed to either be a step behind or take the wrong angle. But the Packers safety did get a piece of Baltimore’s 2-point attempt that would have given it a lead in the final minute.
Special teams: D-minus
Another bad day from a bad unit. Punt coverage gunner Isaac Yiadom was called for kick catch interference, a 15-yard penalty, in the first quarter. A holding call by Jonathan Garvin wiped out a productive kickoff return. The kick return unit avoided a disaster when Garvin pounced on the ball after the Packers let a short kickoff bounce and it went through the legs of returner Patrick Taylor. The punt team followed a delay of game with a weak effort by Corey Bojorquez, giving Baltimore the ball at the Green Bay 49 with the Packers clinging to a 31-24 lead in the fourth quarter.
Coaching: C-plus
If special teams coordinator Maurice Drayton was hoping for a bounce-back performance after last week’s flop, this wasn’t it. The Green Bay defense only had 10 players on the field on Baltimore’s second-to-last last touchdown.
Overall: C
The Packers remained the frontrunner for the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoff picture and won on the road against a team fighting for its own playoff life — something that’s never easy to do — but this win had a lot of warts. Even Matt LaFleur admitted afterward that his team left something to be desired in all three phases.