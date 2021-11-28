Grading the Packers: Matt LaFleur earns strong marks for his coaching, special teams falters yet again

Jim Polzin grades the Green Bay Packers' performance in their 36-28 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
Offense: B
The Packers finished with 399 total yards and produced some explosive plays in the passing game, with Aaron Rodgers finding Randall Cobb for 54 and 27 yards, Davante Adams for 43 and Marquez Valdes-Scantling for 28. The offense fizzled out after an impressive touchdown drive to open the second half — 13 plays, 75 yards in 7 minutes, 42 seconds — and managed only a field goal in its final five full possessions. A.J. Dillon picked up some tough yards on the ground and was also a threat through the air.
Defense: C-plus
It was feast or famine for the Packers, who allowed touchdown passes covering 79 and 54 yards but also forced two key turnovers: Rashan Gary’s strip sack gave Green Bay the ball at the Los Angeles 6 and led to a touchdown, while Rasul Douglas’ 33-yard interception return pushed the lead to 36-17 late in the third quarter. Nose tackle Kenny Clark was active, finishing with two quarterback hurries, a sack, and a tackle for loss.
Special teams: D
Cobb muffed a punt and the Rams recovered it, leading to a field goal. An illegal block in the back penalty on Isaiah McDuffie on a kickoff return left the Packers with poor starting position. Corey Bojorquez had a chance to pin the Rams deep on his first punt and it only went 23 yards, but he was solid the rest of the way. Mason Crosby made his first three field goals before banging a 42-yard attempt off the left upright late in the game. Fortunately for the Packers, the Rams were equally inept on special teams and lost a fumble on a punt return.
Coaching: A-minus
Credit to Packers coach Matt LaFleur for getting his team over one final hurdle before the bye. The Rams were coming off a bye, but it was LaFleur’s team that made fewer mistakes and was crisper in its execution.
Overall: B-minus
The Packers never trailed and always seemed to have an answer when the Rams got within striking distance. They’re probably exhausted after a 12-week grind, but this was an important one to put in the win column heading into the bye.