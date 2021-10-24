Grading the Packers: Defense, special teams earn solid marks, offense faulted for rough finish in 24-10 win

Jim Polzin grades the Green Bay Packers’ performance in their 24-10 win over the Washington Football Team Sunday at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
Offense: C-plus
Green Bay’s running game struggled and its protection was sloppy at times in the first half, but Aaron Rodgers attacked the weakest part of the Washington defense — its secondary — and produced a 127.6 passer rating. At one point, the Packers had three touchdowns in five possessions (and a missed field goal in that mix) but they didn’t finish the game particularly well.
Defense: B-minus
Washington produced a touchdown and a field goal despite piling up 430 total yards and that speaks to how the Packers, who were terrible in red zone defense in their first six games, flipped the script in that area. Rashan Gary had four quarterback hurries, two sacks and a forced fumble on a day the Packers were without their two starting outside linebackers, Preston Smith and Za’Darius Smith. Rookie cornerback Eric Stokes played well after showing poor ball awareness on a 40-yard touchdown reception by Terry McLaurin on Washington’s opening possession.
Special teams: B
Mason Crosby had a 34-yard field goal attempt blocked in the second quarter, with Sam Cosmi beating Jon Runyan up the middle. But Packers rookie T.J. Slaton had blocked a 42-yard attempt by Washington’s Chris Blewitt on the previous possession. Packers punter Corey Bojorquez continues to be a weapon: Washington would have had great field position if not for his high, 49-yard effort late in the first quarter, and he dropped in a 37-yarder like a pitching wedge to pin Washington inside its own 5 late in the game. Packers coach Matt LaFleur also said “that was the best kickoff coverage we’ve had yet.”
Coaching: B-plus
LaFleur didn’t have to make many difficult decisions, though his bold move to go for it on fourth-and-3 on the opening possession of the game paid off with Rodgers and Davante Adams connecting for a 17-yard score. The real test of LaFleur’s coaching will come this week when he has to prepare for a road game against an undefeated team on short rest.
Overall: B
The Packers got plenty of help from Washington, but they also did a good job of making the most of those miscues. They’ve gotten through a favorable stretch of the schedule with a 6-1 record, which is to be commended. Now comes the hard part.
