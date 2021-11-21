 Skip to main content
Grading the Packers: Defense fails to capitalize on Aaron Rodgers' best outing of the season
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers speaks to the media via Zoom after the Packers fell to the Minnesota Vikings 34-31 on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Jim Polzin grades the Green Bay Packers’ performance in their 34-31 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Offense: B-plus

The Packers had a season-high 467 total yards and went 7 of 11 on third down. Take away a kneel-down situation to run out the clock at the end the first half and they scored touchdowns on their final four possessions. But the offensive line had five penalties and Green Bay failed to finish two drives in Minnesota territory in the first half. Despite a slow start, Aaron Rodgers had his best game of the season.

Defense: F

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson had receptions of 43, 56, 21 and 23 yards, plus he drew a 37-yard pass interference penalty. Adam Thielen also went over 100 yards for Minnesota. Part of the problem was that the Packers gave Kirk Cousins too much time. Injured outside linebacker Rashan Gary was desperately missed because he’s the team’s best pass rusher.

Special teams: C-plus

Mason Crosby’s struggles continued. After making a 54-yard field goal on the opening series of the game, his 32-yard attempt two possessions later hit the left upright. The punt team’s first snap was wide of Corey Bojorquez and it’s unclear if it was a wayward snap or bad alignment by the punter. Either way, he recovered and had a decent effort.

Coaching: C-plus

Matt LaFleur pulled some tricks out of his bag in the second half when the Packers were putting together a rally. There was way too much confusion on defense, leading to blown assignments in the secondary. Getting called for 12 men on the field on the final defensive possession was, as LaFleur called it afterward, “embarrassing.”

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur speaks to the media after the Packers fell to the Minnesota Vikings 34-31 on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Overall: C

The Packers had a chance to win a road game and put the NFC North essentially out of reach for the Vikings. They’ll still win the division but might be kicking themselves down the road if this defeat costs them in the terms of playoff seeding.

Contact Jim Polzin at jpolzin@madison.com.

