Grading the Packers: Defense earns high marks for spoiling Russell Wilson's return

Jim Polzin grades the Green Bay Packers’ performance in their 17-0 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at Lambeau Field.

Offense: C

Aaron Rodgers was rusty after missing last week’s loss at Kansas City. He was off on multiple deep throws and made an awful decision under pressure in the third quarter, resulting in an interception in the end zone. Good thing he had Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon to carry a heavy load. The two running backs combined for 214 total yards on 35 touches, with Dillon finishing with 66 rushing yards and 62 receiving yards. Green Bay had 393 yards in all, but it needs to do a better job of finishing drives.

Defense: A

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was even rustier than Rodgers and his decision-making at times was terrible. But credit the Green Bay defense for preventing Wilson from getting in a rhythm. The pressure was good and the secondary did a superb job in coverage, limiting Seattle wide receivers to five receptions for 49 yards. While red zone defense was a disaster for the Packers early in the season, it’s been much better of late and Kevin King and Adrian Amos had interceptions in the end zone Sunday.

Special teams: D