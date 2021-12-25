 Skip to main content
Grading the Packers: Big plays save defense as special teams stays out of dog house in win over Browns
Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur speaks to the media after the Packers defeated the Baltimore Ravens 31-30 to improve to 11-3 on the season and clinch the third NFC North Division title in LaFleur's three seasons at the helm Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md.

Jim Polzin grades the Green Bay Packers’ performance in their 24-22 win over the Cleveland Browns on Saturday at Lambeau Field.

Offense: B-minus

Aaron Rodgers made the Browns pay for their mistakes in the first half, throwing touchdown passes on the ensuing possession following three Cleveland interceptions. Davante Adams had another great game save for a key drop on the Packers’ second-to-last possession of the game. Green Bay’s run of scoring 30-plus points ended at four games because of a subpar second half that included punts on three consecutive possessions, including three-and-outs on back-to-back series.

Defense: D-plus

The Packers allowed 219 rushing yards, including 10 runs of 10 yards or longer. They did have four interceptions, though three of them were absolute gifts from Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. One positive that needs no asterisk was a pass rush that generated five sacks, including two by outside linebacker Rashan Gary.

Special teams: C

A quiet day from this unit and that counts as a win after back-to-back terrible performances. The return game continues to be underwhelming but didn’t make any major mistakes, save for a penalty on a kickoff. Punter Corey Bojorquez was solid, averaging 47.0 yards on five attempts.

Coaching: D-plus

Matt LaFleur went 0-for-2 on challenges and both were shaky decisions. The second left him with no challenges for the final 27:46 of the game and made little sense: Even after an incomplete pass intended for Juwann Winfree, the Packers still had second-and-10 at the Cleveland 40 (and moved the chains on the next play after LaFleur’s challenge was denied). LaFleur also took the ball out of Rodgers’ hands for some reason in the second half.

Overall: C-minus

It’s not easy to win in this league, but the Packers sure have walked a tight rope at times en route to a 12-3 record. While letting opponents stick around may come back to bite LaFleur’s team at some point, perhaps in the playoffs, it’s also shown the ability to make plays when it’s absolutely needed to in order to secure victories.

