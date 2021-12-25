Grading the Packers: Big plays save defense as special teams stays out of dog house in win over Browns

Coaching: D-plus

Matt LaFleur went 0-for-2 on challenges and both were shaky decisions. The second left him with no challenges for the final 27:46 of the game and made little sense: Even after an incomplete pass intended for Juwann Winfree, the Packers still had second-and-10 at the Cleveland 40 (and moved the chains on the next play after LaFleur’s challenge was denied). LaFleur also took the ball out of Rodgers’ hands for some reason in the second half.