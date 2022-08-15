‘Good, clean work’ if you can get it: Packers prep for joint practices with Saints

GREEN BAY — Matt LaFleur had already heard about New Orleans Saints rookie offensive tackle Trevor Penning getting kicked out of a practice earlier this month for his third fight with a teammate in as many days.

But the Green Bay Packers coach says he isn’t worried about his team’s two joint practices with the Saints devolving into some sort of unproductive WWE battle royale at Ray Nitschke Field.

He and Saints coach Dennis Allen have been in near-constant contact in recent days, discussing everything from logistics to schedules to what drills and 11-on-11 periods they want to do leading into their Friday night preseason game at Lambeau Field.

“Ultimately, we want to get great work in. I think that’s one of the benefits of going against somebody else,” said LaFleur, who brought the Houston Texans to training camp in 2019 and the New York Jets, coached by his buddy Robert Saleh, to camp last year.

“You go against a different scheme, so you get to practice different things that you wouldn’t normally get to practice. But at the same time, you want to get good, clean work. I think the toughness needs to be displayed between whistle-to-whistle, not after the whistle. So that’s something that we’ll hit with our team so that we can all get a little bit better.”

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was critical of the 2019 practices with the Texans because the Packers coaches ran a vanilla version of the offense since the younger brother of then-Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano was on Houston’s staff, and the Packers were opening regular-season play in Chicago.

Last year, with LaFleur’s close friendship with Saleh and LaFleur’s younger brother, Mike, working as the Jets offensive coordinator, the teams ran more of their playbooks, confident trade secrets wouldn’t be leaked out to future opponents.

LaFleur said because the practices are comparatively lower risk than preseason games, he can be more selective about who plays and who doesn’t in Friday night’s game.

“Anytime you bring another team in to have practice days like this, it’s just a different intensity,” said Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst, who believes the practices are extremely helpful for player evaluation. “It’s a fantastic environment, in my opinion, from not only evaluation purposes for our football team but also the ability to control some of those environments and protect our guys unlike a preseason game.

“I’m looking forward to it. I think it’s going to be really good for us.”

Getting their kicks

While newly-signed kicker Ramiz Ahmed will continue to handle the in-practice kicking duties, veteran Mason Crosby is inching closer to coming off the physically unable to perform list and said Monday he’s started kicking footballs on Sunday as he works his way back from arthroscopic surgery on his kicking (right) leg.

The only balls sideline observers have seen Crosby kick so far have been soccer balls during a practice last week.

“That was the first football hits,” Crosby said. “I did some warmup progression, and I’ll kick again Wednesday. And then my plan is to kick Friday and almost try to do to a pre-game type of routine. And then we’ll see where we’re at. So, it’s getting there.”

Ahmed, meanwhile, is an interesting story, having attended two schools (UNLV, Arizona State) without actually kicking before landing at Nevada. He spent the spring in the USFL and is hoping to parlay his work while Crosby is sidelined into a greater opportunity.

“It’s great experience. I’m just taking it day by day and kick by kick, trying to soak it all in and get better,” Ahmed said. “I only have two years of kicking field goals, so I’m still young in this kicking career.”

Extra points

After their JUGS machine broke down earlier in camp, the Packers are test-driving the Monarc “Seeker,” a high-tech robotic ball machine that can be used for punts, kickoffs and pass-catching. … Jon Runyan was back at left guard with the No. 1 offensive line after Zach Tom worked there for most of Sunday’s practice. Elgton Jenkins, activated off the PUP list on Sunday, worked at right tackle during the half-speed jog-through practice. “We're just going to continue to work through different combinations and try to create as much competition as possible,” LaFleur said. … Wide receiver Juwann Winfree (groin), outside linebacker Tipa Galeai (elbow) and tight end Dominique Dafney (knee) returned to practice, while wideout Malik Taylor (shoulder) shed his red no-contact jersey. … Rodgers appeared to be feeding balls to wide receiver Christian Watson and tight end Robert Tonyan during 11-on-11 periods after Watson and Tonyan came off PUP the previous day. … The Packers released outside linebacker Randy Ramsey, center Cole Schneider and cornerback Donte Vaughn