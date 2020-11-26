Gone but not forgotten by ex-teammates, Jimmy Graham’s impact on Packers went beyond limited production

Extra points

Adams (ankle) did not practice Thursday, just as he didn’t last Thursday before playing against Indianapolis. Meanwhile, center Corey Linsley (back) practiced on a limited basis and LaFleur said he expects both to play against the Bears. “I do think that those guys will be able to go,” LaFleur said. “We’ll see where they’re at by the end of the week. But we’re hopeful that Corey can make it back. I think Tae, we’re just going to be cautious with him. Both those guys are such an important part of our team and we need them available to be at our best. But we’re hopeful that will happen.” … LaFleur acknowledged defensive lineman Montravius Adams’ season — and, potentially, his Packers career — is over after reinjuring the toe that hampered him throughout camp and landing on injured reserve. “It doesn’t bode well for Mon being able to come back,” LaFleur said. “He’s a guy that’s battled through it and I just think it’s going to be one of those where we’re probably going to have to shut him down.” Adams is set to be a free agent after the season. … Cornerback Kevin King (Achilles’) and wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (Achilles’) were both added to the injury report after being limited in practice. … LaFleur said he tried to get his players out of the building a little early to spend time with their families for Thanksgiving, though with the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols, players were not being allowed to gather with each other away from the facility anyway. “In most years a lot of our guys would get together, whether they be getting together with their position coach or just guys on the team getting together,” LaFleur said. “Unfortunately, that’s just one of the casualties of 2020. Although 2020 has been a rough year for many, there’s a lot for all of us to be thankful for. This is a great holiday just to kind of make you sit back and take a deep breath and think about life and just all that you can appreciate.”