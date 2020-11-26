Gone but not forgotten by ex-teammates, Jimmy Graham’s impact on Packers went beyond limited production

GREEN BAY — In his two years with the Green Bay Packers, Jimmy Graham caught 93 passes for 1,083 yards and five touchdowns — the kind of numbers neither he nor the team were hoping for.
But as his former Packers teammates prepare to face him and his new team, the Chicago Bears, on Sunday night, it’s clear that despite Graham’s production over the past two seasons, he left an indelible mark on some of the players he befriended — and, in young tight end Robert Tonyan’s case, mentored — before the Packers cut him this past spring.
From established veterans such as quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Davante Adams to up-and-comers such as Tonyan, Graham made a difference even if he didn’t deliver on the field the way he had in his salad days. From his locker room presence to his varied non-football interests (including aviation), Graham did connect with teammates in a memorable way.
“I definitely would not be here without Jimmy, for sure. On and off the field,” said Tonyan, who enters Sunday night’s game having caught 32 passes for 391 yards and six touchdowns during a breakout season. “Just being the good big brother to me off the field, just letting me experience stuff that I would have never experienced with what he does off the field, which is super cool. And then on the field, just always having my back. In the locker room, just always looking out for me and understanding where my career was going and him just wanting to be a part of it.
“He’s very genuine. He is very standoffish — for good reason — and that’s fine. That’s just something that you have to love Jimmy for and accept Jimmy for. And once you get through that and once he trusts you, he’s a really, really good dude and a really genuine person. And a really good friend of mine.”
A former college basketball player at Miami (Fla.) — Graham was recruited to the University of Wisconsin but wasn’t interested in the winter weather— Graham entered the NFL as a third-round pick by the New Orleans Saints in the 2010 NFL draft. He grew into one of the game's best pass-catching tight ends with the Saints (2010-‘14) and Seattle Seahawks (2015-‘17) before Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst signed him to a three-year, $30 million free agent deal in March 2018.
Although the Packers knew they weren’t getting the 2011 version of the five-time Pro Bowl tight end, who’d put up bigger numbers in that one season (99 receptions, 1,310 yards, 11 TDs) than in his 32 games in Green Bay, his impact was hit-or-miss.
But at times, he proved to be a crucial contributor. Even last season, when he managed only 38 receptions for 447 yards and three touchdowns, the Packers probably wouldn’t have won coach Matt LaFleur’s debut over the Bears without Graham, and they might not have beaten one of Graham’s old teams, the Seahawks, in last year’s NFC Divisional playoffs without him, either.
“I loved playing with Jimmy. He’s a super guy,” Rodgers said during his weekly appearance on SiriusXM’s “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday, adding that he would be calling him later that day to wish Graham a happen 34th birthday. Rodgers also joked about Graham avoiding media interviews before adding, “He just goes about his business and plays.”
But behind the scenes with his teammates, Graham was different.
“Jimmy’s one of my best friends at this point. I mean, I’ve only known Jimmy for a fraction of my life, but he’s a guy that once he comes into your life and you truly know him …,” Adams said, searching for an apt way to describe Graham. “I like to think of Jimmy as a pit bull. Jimmy’s like a pit bull because everybody’s got this perception of how the guy is — a little rough, tough exterior, not the most approachable maybe, not knowing too much about him. And I own a pit bull, so just to let you know how I feel about them.
“But once you get to know them, they’re one of the most loyal creatures in the world and will do anything for you. They’ll be there for you through thick and thin. That’s kind of the way I think of Jimmy. You look at how big and tough and rough he is, and everything he’s done in the league, and it’s kind of intimidating on the outside, maybe. But once you get to know him and know he’s one of the most down-to-earth people that I’ve ever met. I love Jimmy.”
Added LaFleur when asked about Graham on Thursday: “Jimmy’s a guy that you can’t help but love. He is a pro’s pro. He does all the little things the right way, very competitive, very passionate. I’m sure we’ll see that come through this weekend. He plays with a chip on his shoulder. He’s been such an elite performer for many, many years. I’m happy to see him doing well. I just hope he takes it easy on Sunday.
For his part, Graham knows he’s been up-and-down for the Bears this season. He enters Sunday having caught 35 passes for 302 yards and five touchdowns, although he has just 13 receptions for 99 yards and one touchdown during the Bears’ current four-game losing streak, including being shut out in a 19-13 loss to Minnesota on Nov. 16.
“I’ve had some positive moments, had some negative moments,” Graham told Chicago-area reporters earlier this month. “But I’m never satisfied. I’m just going to keep working every day, keep taking hold of my opportunities.
“I’m going to be an example, I’m going to be the leader I am and move forward with positivity, but also be the player I am. I’ve got to go out there and when my number’s called and there are plays to be made, I’ve got to make them.”
Extra points
Adams (ankle) did not practice Thursday, just as he didn’t last Thursday before playing against Indianapolis. Meanwhile, center Corey Linsley (back) practiced on a limited basis and LaFleur said he expects both to play against the Bears. “I do think that those guys will be able to go,” LaFleur said. “We’ll see where they’re at by the end of the week. But we’re hopeful that Corey can make it back. I think Tae, we’re just going to be cautious with him. Both those guys are such an important part of our team and we need them available to be at our best. But we’re hopeful that will happen.” … LaFleur acknowledged defensive lineman Montravius Adams’ season — and, potentially, his Packers career — is over after reinjuring the toe that hampered him throughout camp and landing on injured reserve. “It doesn’t bode well for Mon being able to come back,” LaFleur said. “He’s a guy that’s battled through it and I just think it’s going to be one of those where we’re probably going to have to shut him down.” Adams is set to be a free agent after the season. … Cornerback Kevin King (Achilles’) and wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (Achilles’) were both added to the injury report after being limited in practice. … LaFleur said he tried to get his players out of the building a little early to spend time with their families for Thanksgiving, though with the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols, players were not being allowed to gather with each other away from the facility anyway. “In most years a lot of our guys would get together, whether they be getting together with their position coach or just guys on the team getting together,” LaFleur said. “Unfortunately, that’s just one of the casualties of 2020. Although 2020 has been a rough year for many, there’s a lot for all of us to be thankful for. This is a great holiday just to kind of make you sit back and take a deep breath and think about life and just all that you can appreciate.”
