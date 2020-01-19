Gold rush: San Francisco 49ers head to Super Bowl LIV after running past Green Bay Packers 37-20

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — This time, it was supposed to be different.

All week long, head coach Matt LaFleur and his Green Bay Packers had done their best to dismiss what had happened 56 days earlier at Levi’s Stadium. That 29-point San Francisco 49ers victory on Nov. 24? Didn’t matter. It would have nothing to do with Sunday’s NFC Championship Game rematch, they all insisted. It’s not like the Packers would start the game 29 points behind on the scoreboard, right?

Well …

With their defense failing to lay a hand on 49ers running back Raheem Mostert for much of the first half — when Mostert carried the ball 14 times for an astonishing 160 yards and three touchdowns — and the Aaron Rodgers-led offense committing two turnovers and failing to convert a third down yet again during a scoreless first 30 minutes, the Packers dug themselves a 27-0 halftime deficit on their way to a demoralizing 37-20 loss.

So actually, it was. It was different. It was worse.

Not only because they got off to an even worse start than last time, but because of the finality it brought to what felt like a season of destiny.