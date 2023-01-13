GM Brian Gutekunst will 'do what's best' for the Packers with decisions looming on veterans

GREEN BAY — While Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst waits not-so-patiently for four-time NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers to decide on his future plans, there’s another quarterback whose future depends in large part on what Rodgers decides: Jordan Love.

And to hear Gutekunst tell it during his 30-minute, end-of-the-season Q-and-A session with reporters at Lambeau Field on Friday, the Packers don’t feel compelled to give Love the fifth-year option (which comes with a guaranteed $19.7 million salary for 2024), and Gutekunst won’t trade Love just to give him a chance to start elsewhere if Rodgers does come back.

Love, whom Gutekunst traded up in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft to select with the 26th overall pick, has started only one game in his first three seasons but showed signs of meaningful improvement during training camp and played well in a 10-snap cameo at the end of the team’s Nov. 27 loss at Philadelphia when Rodgers was sidelined by injured ribs.

Asked if it’s feasible to keep Love as a backup for a fourth straight year, Gutekunst replied, “I definitely think he’s ready to play. I think he feels that way. I think he’s champing at the bit. But at the same time, we’re going to do what’s best for the Green Bay Packers and what gives us the best chance to win moving forward.”

Love is set to earn a $2.3 million base salary in 2023, and the Packers must decide by early May whether they’ll commit to the guaranteed fifth-year option for 2024.

If Love is relegated to backup status again next year, the Packers could placate him by giving him the fifth-year option or signing him to some other sort of contract extension, but Gutekunst indicated that’s no sure thing.

“I wouldn’t say that’s a given. I think we’re kind of working through what’s best,” Gutekunst said.

It’s hard to imagine Love willingly sitting behind Rodgers for another season. Against the Eagles, he flashed his potential in his brief relief appearance.

Love completed 6 of 9 passes for 113 yards, including an on-target, on-time strike to Christian Watson on a crossing route that Watson caught 9 yards beyond the line of scrimmage and turned into a 63-yard touchdown.

Not a single pass Love threw against the Eagles was off target, and it had more than a few observers flashing back to Nov. 29, 2007, when Rodgers came in for an injured Brett Favre in Dallas and nearly led the Packers to a come-from-behind win.

Asked last month what he’d do if Rodgers came back in 2023 and he was asked to be a backup again, Love replied, “That’s something me and my agent will talk about. We’ll figure that out.”

‘I wouldn’t do anything different’

While Davante Adams was being named first-team All-Pro for the third consecutive season, Gutekunst was calling the ex-Packers wide receiver a “Hall of Fame player” multiple times during his session with reporters.

Gutekunst also brought up Adams’ absence as the primary reason for both the Packers’ offensive ineptitude and Rodgers’ statistical downturn. But when asked he underestimated how much trading Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders on March 17 for first- and second-round draft picks would hurt the Packers’ offense, Gutekunst said no.

“I don’t think I underestimated. I just think we had some injuries there,” Gutekunst said, referring to rookies Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs and veterans Randall Cobb and Sammy Watkins all missing extended time. “We knew that was going to be a challenge.

“I thought our defense early was going to be at a level that might give us some time for those guys to catch up. ... When you lose a Hall of Famer like Davante, there’s going to be some time before you get back to that level.”

Gutekunst also said he didn’t regret the way things played out with Adams, dating back to the team’s inability to sign Adams to a long-term extension before the 2021 season, the final year of Adams’ existing deal.

“The way we approached that before the ‘21 season, I was surprised that was a decision on his part,” Gutekunst said of Adams not taking the Packers’ offer at the time. “But I wouldn’t do anything different on that.”

After Sunday night’s season-ending loss to the Detroit Lions, Rodgers cited Adams absence and suggested the team had promised to do more to shore up the receiver position after he was traded.

Asked after the game if he felt like he still has what it takes at age 39, Rodgers spoke instead about Adams.

“The answer is yes. Obviously losing Davante was a big deal, but we didn’t fill that void,” Rodgers said. “I mean, nobody can. He’s superhuman, he’s phenomenal. But there was hope in certain things that was going to fill that void and ultimately that just didn’t happen.”

After being read Rodgers’ remarks, Gutekunst was asked Friday if he would have done anything differently in trying to replace Adams.

“We were losing a Hall of Fame player. It’s pretty difficult to replace a Hall of Fame player with another Hall of Fame-type player, especially unless you’re willing to give up the resources and salary cap money to do so,” Gutekunst replied in part. “We ended up going the draft route and we’re really excited about the guys we drafted — all three of them.

“But I think we didn’t come together as an offense and as a team early enough to be productive like we needed to be. There’s a lot of reasons for that. … (But) there’s always going to be an adjustment period when you lose a player like that.”

Nixon named All-Pro

Returner Keisean Nixon, who led the NFL in kickoff return yardage and kickoff returns of 50 yards or more — including his 105-yard touchdown against Minnesota, the longest return in the NFL this season — was named first-team All-Pro Friday.

“Really proud of the way he responded to the opportunities given to him, not only on the (special) teams stuff but on defense, as well,” Gutekunst said of Nixon, who was signed to a one-year, $965,000 free agent deal after four years with the Raiders. “Obviously none of us knew what kind of returner was going to come out of that, and that was a pleasant surprise.”

Jones, Bakhtiari back?

Running back Aaron Jones and left tackle David Bakhtiari are both under contract for 2023, but both of their burdensome contracts are problematic from a salary-cap perspective. Bakhtiari is set to carry a $29.1 million cap number next year and Jones is set to carry a $20 million cap charge.

Gutekunst indicated the team wants both players to return next year, although both will have to have their deals adjusted. With Bakhtiari, Gutekunst said the team is “hopeful” that he has put his knee issues behind him and is on the other side of those issues.

“When he came back (from his Dec. 2 appendectomy), he kind of just stepped in like he hadn’t missed any time. He’s unique that way,” Gutekunst said. “I think he got into a really good rhythm in learning what he needed in practice to get to the games. I’m hopeful that as we get beyond this season, that rhythm will serve him well as we go forward.”

As for Jones, Gutekunst said that even with running back AJ Dillon on the roster, the team wants Jones to return.

“Certainly, we expect to have him back. Obviously, he’s a dynamic player,” Gutekunst said. “The way he leads that football team, his consistency is amazing.”

As for re-doing their contracts, Gutekunst smiled.

“With the way we’re doing things lately, we’ll probably restructure everybody and try to keep making some room,” he said. “We’ll work through that over the next month or so.”