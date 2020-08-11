Giving a little ‘extra,’ Packers rookies aim to use additional meeting time, practice time to make up for lost time

“But this is a profession (where) we don’t really have a whole lot of excuses — regardless of how you feel, regardless whether you’re even sick or not. If you suit up, you put the pads on and you go out there, we expect a certain standard — not only as players but also fans, people who watch the game.

“The best advice I can give to them (is) you just have to try your hardest. When you have your opportunities, make the most of them. I appreciate each one of these guys because they’ve come in and there has not been a lot of push back. They’ve done what they’ve been asked to do, both from the coaches and the veterans from the room. That speaks volumes to them buying into the room, buying into the offense.

“They’re working. As we’re doing our conditioning, I’m seeing each one of them work hard and that shows a lot, especially for me. I look at how a guy’s working, especially when he doesn’t even know I’m watching him. I can say I definitely appreciate their work ethic so far.”

As it turns out, the rookies have been working even harder than Bakhtiari and his fellow veterans in an effort to make up for lost time.