 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert

Giants off to 3-1 start but QB injuries a worry heading into Packers game in London

  • 0

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants are off to their best start since 2011, and there's no need to tell the team to stay focused.

While the 3-1 record is welcome with a new coach, Brian Daboll's team has injury concerns galore, starting at quarterback.

Dr. David Chao joins Ben to discuss the serious injuries at quarterback the New England Patriots and New York Giants are both facing heading into Week 5.

The Giants aren't sure who will be taking snaps as they begin preparing for a game in London against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

Starter Daniel Jones has a sprained left ankle and backup Tyrod Taylor is in the concussion protocol. It could result in veteran Davis Webb as the starting QB at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. He's never thrown a pass in an NFL regular-season game.

Jones was hurt while being sacked in the third quarter of New York's 20-12 win over the Chicago Bears. Taylor suffered a concussion in the fourth quarter on his second series. It forced running back Saquon Barkley to run a wildcat offense during the final seven-plus minutes with Jones on the field to relay the play calls from the coaches.

People are also reading…

Daboll said Jones was better Monday, but his status will depend on how he does in practice this week.

Kevin and Donnie recap the triumph from the New York Giants over the Chicago Bears in Week 4 of the NFL season on Sunday.

However, he is a quarterback who uses his legs to set up his running and passing. That's a big concern and might take away one of his best skills.

The positive for the Giants is Jones walked into the news conference after the game and spoke. Generally, when a player has a serious injury he doesn't talk to reporters.

The best guess is Jones plays. He will use his running skills on a limited basis while making more passes from the pocket.

WHAT'S WORKING

The running game. The Giants rushed for 262 yards Sunday, averaging 6.0 yards. It was their best rushing performance since they had 308 yards against Carolina in December 2008. They had 44 rushing attempts, a number inflated because they ran the wildcat after Jones and Taylor were hurt. Barkley finished with a career-high 31 carries for 146 yards.

WHAT NEEDS HELP

The wide receivers. The group is battered with Kadarius Toney (hamstring) and Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) sidelined the past two weeks and Sterling Shepard (knee) out for the season. Kenny Golladay hurt a knee Sunday. The wideouts had three catches Sunday, one apiece by Darius Slayton, David Sills and Richie James. The Giants completed nine passes overall for 71 yards, their lowest yardage total since 2007 in a win over Miami in London.

Kevin and Donnie recap the narrow victory for the Green Bay Packers on Sunday over the New England Patriots to improve to 3-1 on the season.

STOCK UP

DT Dexter Lawrence and veteran LB Jaylon Smith. Lawrence had five tackles, two sacks and three quarterback hits in helping to limit the Bears to four field goals. Smith was promoted from the practice squad and had seven tackles, including one for a loss in his first action of the season.

STOCK DOWN

Punter Jamie Gillen. While he averaged 54.6 yards on five punts, he had two touchbacks and a net average of 42.8 yards. Velus Jones Jr. also had a 19-yard return on a 55-yard punt that gave Chicago a drive starting at its 39.

INJURIES

Daboll said RT Evan Neal (neck), LB Jihad Ward (knee) and LB Kayvon Thibodeaux (back spasms) should all be good for Sunday. Golladay, CB Aaron Robinson (knee) and DL Henry Mondeaux (ankle) are less likely to play. Taylor and S Julian Love are in the concussion protocol. It's going to be a lot of wait and see this week.

KEY NUMBERS

3 — The number of consecutive games the Giants have not allowed a first-half touchdown. The defense is yielding an average of fewer than 18 points.

"I thought there was a lot of good things we did and there's a lot of things that we've got to clean up," Packers coach Matt LaFleur said after beating the New England Patriots on Sunday.

NEXT STEPS

The previous time the Giants were 3-1, the franchise won its fourth Super Bowl. This isn't the same type of team and even a playoff berth is far from certain. Their goal for now should be to continue to play hard, ride the defense and take it from there.

Photos: Packers' 2022 season in pictures

Check out photo galleries from every game of the Green Bay Packers' 2022 season, starting with training camp and preseason play. 

Photos: Green Bay Packers get back to work during organized team activities
Pro football
alert topical

Photos: Green Bay Packers get back to work during organized team activities

  • 0

Check out the scene from the practice field as the Packers returned from the long weekend to run training camp drills Tuesday in Green Bay. 

Photos: Aaron Rodgers joins teammates at Packers' mandatory minicamp
Pro football
alert topical

Photos: Aaron Rodgers joins teammates at Packers' mandatory minicamp

  • 0

Check out the scene in Green Bay on Tuesday as quarterback Aaron Rodgers took the field for a minicamp practice alongside his teammates.

Photos: Packers fans flock to Green Bay for training camp practice
Pro football
alert top story topical

Photos: Packers fans flock to Green Bay for training camp practice

  • 0

Check out the scene in Green Bay as Packers fans get a chance to see the players up close and take in a training camp practice Saturday as the…

Photos: Green Bay Packers lose 28-21 to San Francisco 49ers in preseason opener
Pro football
alert top story topical

Photos: Green Bay Packers lose 28-21 to San Francisco 49ers in preseason opener

  • Associated Press
  • 0

Green Bay loses the turnover battle 3-1 on Friday night.

Photos: Green Bay Packers host joint practice with New Orleans Saints
Pro football
alert top story topical

Photos: Green Bay Packers host joint practice with New Orleans Saints

  • 0

With the first week of NFL preseason action in the books, the Green Bay Packers took to the practice field Tuesday for the first day of a two-…

Photos: Packers take down Saints in preseason battle at Lambeau Field
Pro football
topical

Photos: Packers take down Saints in preseason battle at Lambeau Field

  • 0

With backup quarterback Jordan Love taking most of the snaps — and third-stringer Danny Etling showing off his rushing ability — the Green Bay…

Photos: Packers drop season opener to rival Vikings
Pro football
alert topical

Photos: Packers drop season opener to rival Vikings

  • 0

The Green Bay Packers got off to a rough start to the season, falling to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon at U.S. Bank Stadium in Min…

Photos: Green Bay Packers host the Chicago Bears in first game at Lambeau Field
Pro football

Photos: Green Bay Packers host the Chicago Bears in first game at Lambeau Field

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • 0

The Packers made their home debut and beat NFC North Division rival, the Chicago Bears, 27-10 to improve to 1-1.

Photos: Packers edge Buccaneers in showdown between Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady
Pro football
alert topical

Photos: Packers edge Buccaneers in showdown between Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady

  • 0

Rodgers and Green Bay hold off Brady and Tampa Bay 14-12 when the Buccaneers fail to convert late 2-point conversion.

Photos: Packers edge Patriots 27-24 in OT
Pro football
alert topical

Photos: Packers edge Patriots 27-24 in OT

  • 0

Mason Crosby made a 31-yard field goal as time expired in overtime, and Green Bay topped New England 27-24 to spoil rookie quarterback Bailey …

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics