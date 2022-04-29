Getting their man: Receiver-needy Packers trade up to take North Dakota State’s Christian Watson

GREEN BAY — Midnight was approaching late Thursday night, and unbeknownst to outsiders at the time, Brian Gutekunst had just tried unsuccessfully to trade up into the first round in hopes of getting a third Round 1 talent — North Dakota State wide receiver Christian Watson.
The Green Bay Packers general manager had eschewed trading up earlier in the first round, despite needing to fill the biggest hole on his roster, as six wide receivers came off the board in the first 18 picks after the asking price to move up had been too rich for Gutekunst’s blood.
Knowing he had two second-round picks to work with the following day, Gutekunst ultimately had opted to stand pat, drafting a pair of University of Georgia defenders with his first-round selections: Inside linebacker Quay Walker at No. 22, and defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt at No. 28.
But as the first round wound down, Gutekunst wanted to get back in and take Watson, who’d come to Lambeau Field for one of the team’s 30 allowed pre-draft visits. At nearly 6-foot-4 and having run a blazing 4.36-second 40-yard dash, Gutekunst believed that Watson, despite facing a lower level of competition than the first-round picks and in spite of some occasional issues with drops, was just the weapon quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the offense needed.
And so, Gutekunst and his personnel lieutenants had reached out to their NFC North rivals, the Minnesota Vikings, and offered new GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah their two second-rounders (Nos. 53 and 59) for the 32nd and final pick of the first round.
But the Vikings said no.
About 18 hours later, though, the Packers inquired again. The Vikings held the second pick of the second round — No. 34 overall — and the Packers re-made their offer. This time, they got a yes — and, in turn, got their man in Watson, whom the Packers were certain would not last until they would’ve gone on the clock at No. 53.
Interestingly, the New York Giants, who had the 35th overall pick, immediately traded back after the Packers took Watson.
“As fast as he is and his length and his stride, any type of a vertical route, that sort of stuff, it’s exponential what he could ultimately do for our offense,” Packers director of football operations Milt Hendrickson said. “You have to know where the kid is at every time he’s on the field. So just from that standpoint, that’s a weapon for our offense.”
LIVE: Director - Football Operations Milt Hendrickson speaks to the media following the #Packers selecting WR @ChristianW2017 in the second round of the NFL Draft.#PackersDraft | @SchneiderCareer— Green Bay Packers (@packers) April 29, 2022
📺: #NFLDraft on NFLN, ABC & ESPN https://t.co/BI7YrvbHoA
Said Watson, whose father, Tim, was a 1993 sixth-round pick by the Packers: “I’ve been playing this game since I was 4 years old. This is something that I’ve dreamed of since then. Obviously to be able to go to such a successful and dominant and great organization is amazing, and I’m excited to be on the Packers, for sure.
“Obviously being able to catch passes from one of the best to ever do it is something I’m definitely excited about. I feel like I’m going to be able to learn and grow a lot through not just him but all the other receivers and everyone else in the organization as well. I definitely couldn’t be more excited to go at it with Aaron Rodgers.”
LIVE: Second-round WR @ChristianW2017 speaks with the media 📞#PackersDraft | @SchneiderCareer— Green Bay Packers (@packers) April 29, 2022
📺: #NFLDraft on NFLN, ABC & ESPN https://t.co/MMYlBzQbjn
According to the old Jimmy Johnson-designed draft trade value chart, which has evolved from when the then-Dallas Cowboys head coach designed it, the 34th overall pick is worth 560 points, while the 53rd (370) and 59th (310) overall picks are worth a combined 680 points — meaning the Packers paid a hefty price to a division rival to move up.
But that speaks to how much the Packers liked Watson, who finished his NDSU career with 105 receptions for 2,104 yards and 16 touchdowns in four seasons, including 43 receptions for 801 yards and seven TDs as a senior last year, when he missed three games with a hamstring injury.
You're gonna like what you see.— Green Bay Packers (@packers) April 30, 2022
Play that @ChristianW2017 film! 🎥#PackersDraft | @SchneiderCareer pic.twitter.com/qihFXwZo19
“I spent a lot of years in Baltimore and (retired Ravens GM Ozzie Newsome) would always say, ‘A pick is just a pick until it becomes a player,’” Hendrickson said. “And from that standpoint, if you love the player, you just find a way to get him.”
Set to turn 23 on May 12, Watson’s 32 1/2-inch arms, 10 1/8-inch hands and 77 5/8-inch wingspan make him a mammoth target. And with his speed, Watson should at the very least be the downfield threat the Packers need to replace departed free agent Marquez Valdes-Scantling.
Of course, after trading two-time first-team All-Pro Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders on March 17, the Packers will presumably need Watson to provide more than just an occasional deep ball completion. And the challenge for Watson will be to go from an FCS-level school — even one that has won nine national championships in the past 11 years — is still a significant one.
Yet the Packers don’t seem overly concerned about such a jump, in part because of Watson’s standout performance at the annual Senior Bowl practices in January in Mobile, Ala., where he went toe-to-toe with Power 5 conference players and shined.
“There aren’t as many guys on our board that he’s playing against (at NDSU),” Hendrickson acknowledged. “But he got a chance to do that at the Senior Bowl and he blew it out of the water.”
The Packers also liked what they saw and heard from Watson during his visit to Lambeau Field, which Hendrickson said “really just confirmed for us everything we thought about him.”
Now, the Packers must hope that Watson can be their latest second-round wide receiver success story, following in the cleat marks of Greg Jennings (No. 52 overall, 2006); Jordy Nelson (No. 36 overall, 2008); Randall Cobb (No. 64 in 2011) and Adams (No. 53 in 2014).
“I had a really great visit with the Packers, definitely felt like they were pretty interested in me and obviously I loved getting to meet all the coaches and I loved the culture and everything they had going on,” Watson said. “From the jump, I definitely thought it would be a really great fit for me.
“I’m fully prepared to give this thing everything I’ve got and obviously try to expand my role. But in terms of specific role, I haven't heard anything about that yet. I think the opportunities will come through the work that I put in once I get there.”
NFL DRAFT 2022 | Explore Jason Wilde's position-by-position breakdown of the Green Bay Packers' needs
Jason Wilde's series for the Wisconsin State Journal dives into the Green Bay Packers' needs at each position group and breaks down the best players available in the 2022 NFL draft.
NFL DRAFT 2022 | Quarterbacks: With Aaron Rodgers back for another season, do Packers contemplate other future options at the position?
The Packers are likely set at quarterback with four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers, 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love, third-stringer Kurt Benkert and ex-LSU starter Danny Etling on the roster.
NFL DRAFT 2022 | Running backs: Even amid receiver renovation, Packers don’t plan on ball-control approach — despite having Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon
"I think you look at our backs and we’ve got two backs that are dynamic, legitimate No. 1 running backs in this league,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said.
NFL DRAFT 2022 | Wide receivers: Who’s No. 1? In wake of Davante Adams trade, Packers know there’s no one-man replacement — even in the first round
Rarely over the past four decades have the Packers been where they are right now as the 2022 NFL draft approaches: Unsure of who their go-to receiver will be this season.
NFL DRAFT 2022 | Tight ends: As Robert Tonyan recovers and Marcedes Lewis ages, Packers seek tight end help
GREEN BAY — For all the alarm the Green Bay Packers’ current wide receiver depth chart has caused — and rightfully so in the wake of the Davan…
NFL DRAFT 2022 | Offensive line: Packers eye healthy returns for stars, improvement from youngsters in transition time up front
The offensive line is in a transition period, with their two best players working their way back from ACL tears, two of their most experienced and versatile linemen no longer on the roster and a group of youngsters who’ll be counted on to elevate their games.
NFL DRAFT 2022 | Defensive line: Low on numbers up front, Packers could use draft for a depth charge
Green Bay has only five defensive linemen under contract, with longtime rotational player Tyler Lancaster still unsigned in unrestricted free agency.
NFL DRAFT 2022 | Linebackers: Set inside with De’Vondre Campbell, Packers enter draft knowing they need a depth on the edge
All De’Vondre Campbell did was deliver a career-high 145 tackles (101 solo), two interceptions, two sacks, six tackles for a loss, five passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery — and earn first-team All-Pro honors.
NFL DRAFT 2022 | Defensive backs: Despite their impressive trio on the corner, could safety be an option early in the draft?
Safety is a sneaky need on general manager Brian Gutekunst’s draft to-do list, albeit well down the list after wide receiver, edge rusher, offensive lineman and tight end.
NFL DRAFT 2022 | Specialists: With Rich Bisaccia in charge — and sharing his thoughts — Packers look to shake special-teams doldrums
Not only was Bisaccia hired as the unit's coach, the Packers brought in kicker Dominik Eberle, punter Pat O’Donnell and cornerback Keisean Nixon, who played for Bisaccia with the Raiders on various special-teams units.