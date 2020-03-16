Getting early start on free agency, Packers strike deals with LB Christian Kirksey, RT Rick Wagner

Their deals virtually guaranteed that the team wouldn’t bring back Martinez, a 2016 fourth-round pick who set a single-season franchise record for tackles last season, and Bulaga, a 2010 first-round pick who had arguably his best season in 2019 and should have a robust free-agent market with very few quality free agents available at the position.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gutekunst said last month he wouldn’t be able to spend on free agents like he had a year earlier and suggested he’d have to delve into a different market: Players who were cut by their previous teams.

"We're not going to be able to do what we did in unrestricted free agency last year,” said Gutekunst, who last signed four big-money veterans — outside linebackers Za’Darius and Preston Smith, safety Adrian Amos and right guard Billy Turner — at the outset of free agency last year. “But I think when you look at free agency overall, with salary-cap casualties and different things, I think we'll be able to add some players to our roster that can help us."