Getting defensive? Packers — and defenses league-wide — aim to stem the rising scoring tide

“It’s a results business. When you look at our record, we’re not wrapped up in the statistical part of it,” Pettine said. “Our goal is, we want to be the winningest defense in the league. But, at the same time, we want to make sure that we’re not just going to ride the coattails of the offense — and that happened in some games early on. We want to make sure that we’re a unit that, you look at this past Sunday when things weren’t going well offensively for whatever reason, that we were able to step up and help finish the game out.

“As a staff, we look at it and we just want to be more consistent. The problem, especially in 2020, is you don’t necessarily have a consistent lineup. We’ve had issues at corner, at inside linebacker. When you’re rolling guys through, it’s hard to develop that chemistry. … The encouraging thing is we are where we are, and I think we all know that we haven’t played anywhere near our best game. Hopefully, our best football is ahead of us as we start the downhill run toward the end of the year. (I’m) optimistic, but certainly aware of some of our issues. And we’re working behind the scenes to get them cleaned up.”

Health improving