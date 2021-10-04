Gerry Dulac: Lack of execution, puzzling play calls doom struggling Steelers in loss to Green Bay

"We had a splash play to no avail," Tomlin said.

The misfire to Smith-Schuster was just one of three on which Roethlisberger failed to connect with his fifth-year receiver. He missed again on the first possession of the second half when Smith-Schuster got behind the defense on a deep slant. And failed for a third time on a third-down pass in the middle of the field in the fourth quarter.

That incompletion set up yet another poorly conceived fourth-down play — a 2-yard pass to Smith-Schuster that was 3 yards behind the chain necessary for a first down with 10:05 remaining.

"We got to have those plays, particularly when you're not playing as well as you like," Tomlin said. "We had our opportunities to get behind them. We didn't take advantage of it."

Roethlisberger said he missed those throws because he dropped his elbow in his throwing motion, causing him to be "not as accurate." He also said he was caught between the type of throw he needed to make — either putting a little air under the ball or firing a rope between defenders.

In each case, Smith-Shuster blamed himself for not making the play. When he came off the field after the second misfire, he threw his helmet to the ground in disgust and was angrily animated on the sideline.