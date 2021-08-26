‘Gentle and patient’ no longer, Aaron Rodgers gives rookie center Josh Myers an earful after one of their ‘great teaching moments’

It wasn’t the first time Myers had a rookie moment as he struggled during the first of the Packers’ two joint practices with the New York Jets last week, but Rodgers’ harsher rebuke on Thursday came with a purpose:

With the Sept. 12 season opener just over two weeks away in New Orleans, where a full Mercedes-Benz Superdome will be filled to capacity with boisterous Saints fans, Myers and Rodgers will have to be very much on the same page to deal with the decibel level — something that wasn’t an issue during their win over the Saints last season, when the stadium was empty because of COVID-19.

“I was very gentle and patient early in camp, (but) there has to be a switch because we’re getting a little closer. It’s important that he feels the urgency in my demeanor moving forward,” explained Rodgers, who is likely to open the season with two rookies protecting him as the line shuffle created by five-time All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari’s likely absence has rookie fourth-round pick Royce Newman working with the starters at right guard.

“Especially with potentially a young person playing next to him, we need (Myers) to play more like a veteran and not like a rookie,” Rodgers continued. “It’s not something that we haven’t demanded out of guys in his position before.”