Game on? Packers hope Lambeau Field dress rehearsal has them ready for actual games to start

“We went out there today with a set decibel level that we had the other day in practice and it sounded like twice as loud as the other day, so we had to taper it back a little bit,” said LaFleur, adding there also were some communication problems with the sideline headsets and walkie-talkies the coaches used. “That’s something we’re going to have to work through and might have to come back out here at Lambeau just to get a real feel for exactly how it’s going to sound.”

Feeling the Love

Rookie quarterback Jordan Love’s scrimmage started out shaky, with several early throws sailing on him. But he seemed to settle in and finished (unofficially) 8 of 14 for 98 yards and a touchdown, with his best throw being a third-and-12 downfield throw to Darrius Shepherd for 34 yards near the end of practice.

“It felt like it was probably his best day up to this point, just making some key throws downfield,” LaFleur said. “I think he’s consistently getting better and better and better. That tends to happen with these guys when you have more a game plan emphasis going into it. You kind of shrink the playbook down for him. Hopefullym he wasn’t thinking as much out there, and I think that translated into a better performance.”

In the running