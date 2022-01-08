Fueled by tough love (not hate), Davante Adams morphs into Jordy Nelson

“It’s been impressive,” Nelson said. “Talk about a guy who’s grown over (time). This is Year 8 for him now. From a guy who came in very young, obviously very explosive and very talented, but just needed to fine-tune everything and become that professional where it was week-in and week-out, every practice, every game.

“The confidence and mindset that he obviously now has is that, no matter who it is across from him, they have no chance. And it might be two or three guys and they still don’t have a chance sometimes.”

Strong leader

What might be just as impressive about Adams, in talking with LaFleur, Rodgers, wide receivers coach Jason Vrable, offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and wideout Allen Lazard, is Adams’ evolution as a leader.

Because for as good as Adams has been in recent years — after his 11 receptions for 136 yards and a touchdown in last Sunday’s win over the Minnesota Vikings, no one in the NFL has caught more passes (575) for more yards (7,137) and more touchdowns (69) since the start of the 2016 season than Adams — somewhere during that time, the 29-year-old morphed into the grumpy old man he claims Nelson was to him.