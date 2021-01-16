Fueled by homefield — and home-fan — advantage, Packers beat Rams to advance to NFC Championship game

And all of it delighted the home crowd, which consisted of 7,439 paying customers — the first tickets sold all year — plus frontline healthcare workers, first responders and team staffers and their families.

“That’s a total credit to our players and their ability to go out there and compete on a big stage and executing against the best defense in the National Football League,” said Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, a former Rams offensive coordinator who is now 28-7 (including 2-1 in the playoffs) in his two years in charge. “I’ve got a lot of respect for those guys, a lot of love for a lot of those coaches over there, a lot of those players that I know personally.

“It was just a great team win — not only against a great opponent, but just the amount of fans in the stands, it definitely added a whole new level of energy out there. It was great to be back out there with all the people in the stands. And hopefully we can get more in here next week.”