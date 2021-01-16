Fueled by homefield — and home-fan — advantage, Packers beat Rams to advance to NFC Championship game

GREEN BAY — The 2-minute warning had arrived, and all that remained in the Green Bay Packers’ 32-18 NFC Divisional playoff victory over the Los Angeles Rams was the formality of Aaron Rodgers kneeling a few times, until the Lambeau Field scoreboard clock would strike 0:00.
That was when the chant began. Faint, at first — after all, the crowd numbered just 8,456 — but quickly reaching its crescendo.
“M-V-P!” they yelled. “M-V-P!” And on and on it went.
It would mark the second time that the socially distanced masses would get their star quarterback emotional. The first had been before kickoff, when Rodgers and his Packers teammates ran out of the home tunnel to a cacophony that rang in stark contrast to the near-silence that had greeted him for virtually the entire COVID-19 impacted NFL season. And now, Rodgers was getting a little choked up again.
“Talk about just pure joy,” Rodgers gushed afterward. “We’ve had a few hundred (fans) for a couple games, but it felt like 50,000 when we ran out of the tunnel. It really did. It was such a special moment.
“To hear that MVP chant, it was just something special in those moments. And tonight, I was just feeling what that felt like, just how sweet and special that chant is. I’ve heard it a few times over the years, and every time, it gets you. It’s really, really special.
“I forgot how much you truly, truly miss having a crowd there. It’s hard to really put into words how special that feeling is. But you can feel it. It’s so palpable. You can feel that energy in the stadium. It’s just different. It’s different playing in front of a crowd. It is. It’s a little more special.”
LIVE: @AaronRodgers12 meets with the media following #LARvsGB 🎥 https://t.co/Vw916of0sZ— Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 17, 2021
And now, Rodgers and the Packers will have a chance to again experience that special feeling — and have a chance to turn this 2020 NFL season into a truly special one — with a berth in Super Bowl LV on the line. After dominating the Rams for most of the day — and responding beautifully at the one point in the second half where things got dicey for them — the Packers (14-3) will play host to either the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Championship game next Sunday at Lambeau Field.
For Rodgers, the moment has been a decade in the making. He’d been Brett Favre’s backup in 2007, the last time the historic stadium hosted the conference title game, and he’d been the starter for four previous berths following the 2010, 2014, 2016 and 2019 regular seasons. Those four matchups were all on the road, though, in Chicago, Seattle, Atlanta and San Francisco. He’d beaten the Bears en route to the Super Bowl XLV title, but felt the sting of defeat in visiting locker rooms the next three times.
Next Sunday, that changes.
“I had a lot of starts in this league without being able to be a part of hosting the NFC Championship,” Rodgers said. “The fans were special, the energy was special tonight. There is a homefield advantage. Just the fact that we get to host. … It will be exciting to enjoy this tonight, to celebrate, and then to watch the (Buccaneers-Saints) game tomorrow and to know that whoever wins is coming to our place.”
The Packers earned that opportunity with a tour-de-force offensive performance against the No. 1 scoring defense in the NFL. They put up an astonishing 484 total yards, with 188 of it coming on the ground through a three-part job-sharing arrangement — with Aaron Jones breaking a 60-yard run to start the second half on his way to a 99-yard game, Jamaal Williams gaining 65 mostly violent yards on 12 carries and rookie AJ Dillon chipping in with 27 more.
Rodgers was in control as he has been all season long, completing 23 of 36 passes for 296 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions (108.1 rating). His pass catchers delivered, from Davante Adams winning his battle with Jalen Ramsey (nine catches for 66 yards, including a 1-yard touchdown), to Allen Lazard (four catches for 96 yards, including a victory-clinching 58-yard fourth-quarter touchdown), to tight end Robert Tonyan and wideout Marquez Valdes-Scantling’s crucial contributions (a combined eight catches for 93 yards).
And the offensive line not only opened gaping holes for the backs but kept Rodgers virtually untouched all night long, not allowing a sack despite playing its second game without five-time All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari, who is done for the year with a knee injury.
And all of it delighted the home crowd, which consisted of 7,439 paying customers — the first tickets sold all year — plus frontline healthcare workers, first responders and team staffers and their families.
“That’s a total credit to our players and their ability to go out there and compete on a big stage and executing against the best defense in the National Football League,” said Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, a former Rams offensive coordinator who is now 28-7 (including 2-1 in the playoffs) in his two years in charge. “I’ve got a lot of respect for those guys, a lot of love for a lot of those coaches over there, a lot of those players that I know personally.
“It was just a great team win — not only against a great opponent, but just the amount of fans in the stands, it definitely added a whole new level of energy out there. It was great to be back out there with all the people in the stands. And hopefully we can get more in here next week.”
LIVE: Head Coach Matt LaFleur meets with the media following #LARvsGB 🎥 https://t.co/WlYT50V5tj— Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 17, 2021
The Packers appeared poised for a blowout win after taking a 19-10 lead into halftime and after Jones’ run set up his 1-yard touchdown run to make it 25-10 early in the third quarter. But with a chance to potentially put the game away on their ensuing possession, Rodgers missed an open Valdes-Scantling down the left sideline on what likely would have been a 92-yard touchdown, and then Lazard dropped what might have been a 60-yard touchdown a few plays later.
The Packers ended up punting, and the Rams drove for a Cam Akers direct-snap 7-yard touchdown and a 2-point conversion to pull within 25-18. The teams traded punts on their next series, and the Packers’ lead felt shaky when they got the ball again with 9 minutes, 46 seconds to play.
They averted a catastrophe when Dillon fumbled on second-and-4 from the Green Bay 33-yard line, as the ball bounced right to Rodgers, who scooped it up and gained 3 yards to set up third-and-3. Valdes-Scantling picked up the third down on a wide receiver screen where he caught the ball short of the line to gain and fought for the necessary yardage. Two plays later, Lazard redeemed himself by getting behind the Rams defense for the 58-yard TD.
“It was huge, obviously for my confidence, and just like feeling I contributed to the team with not blowing everything,” Lazard said. “Dropping that first one obviously hurt, especially at that time in the game. We definitely could have gone up three scores. It was an unacceptable drop, but thankfully, my coaches, my teammates really trusted me. I was able to go back out there and Aaron threw a good ball for me to go make a play.”
The defense took over thereafter, snuffing out the Rams’ last-gasp hopes when Kenny Clark and Rashan Gary took quarterback Jared Goff down on fourth down for the Packers’ fourth sack of the game — which set the stage for the fans’ serenade of their star quarterback.
“I talk about a lot how thankful I am to be in this opportunity, to be the starting quarterback here, to be relied upon for my play, my leadership, my presence, my daily preparation. There's no greater feeling,” Rodgers said. “I mean, this is such a special honor. I think it's one of the greatest honors of my life, definitely up until this point, to be able to lead this team and to be counted on by my teammates.
“I'm thankful for the guys, I'm thankful for the opportunity to still be here and still be the guy, and I’m excited about what we can accomplish together.”
Photos: Packers eliminate Rams to reach NFC title game