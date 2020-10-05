Frustrated Davante Adams on not playing against Falcons: ‘I guess I don't know my body as well as others’

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur had said last week that he and the team’s medical staff wanted to give Adams every opportunity to play in the team’s Sept. 27 win at New Orleans, despite him not practicing at all that week. But after working out before the game, Adams was inactive.

"That was the plan all week long was to get a good feel to see how I felt come pregame, just to give me all the time I needed, and came to the conclusion that I wasn't quite ready yet," Adams said last week. "It was close. I felt good, but I wanted to be as smart as possible, so we decided to hold off on that."

Adams was able to take part in Thursday, Friday and Saturday’s practices leading up to Monday night’s game and appeared hopeful when he spoke with reporters via a Zoom video call at midweek. But he also said during that interview that he needed to be 100%.

“I’m going to make sure I’m 100% before I’m back out there,” Adams said. “I will be making sure I feel normal — like before it happened — before I step out there. So we’re doing our thing to make sure that that’s the case.”