Frustrated Aaron Rodgers laments lack of ‘critical thinking’ by players during CBA process

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“I'd like to hit the pause button, but I'm not sure that's even going to be a possibility. We'll find out in a few days if this goes through or not."

Rodgers also said he was mystified by how the 17th game became a non-negotiable part of the deal — “A lot of us are wondering how the hell that even got into the conversation, because nobody wanted it,” he said — and felt that some with the NFLPA were surprised by his passionate input during the recent meeting because he felt like he was brought in as a “show pony” and nothing more.

Rodgers said he understood why a young player with limited experience and no guarantee of a long career would vote in favor of the CBA. He also wondered how many of them will actually vote on the deal, given the tepid response he received to his communiques in recent weeks.

"It'll be interesting to see the numbers on who actually votes," Rodgers said. "I know there's a lot of us who have or will vote 'No' on this and believe that there's a better deal to be made, but I know there's guys who want to do it and see the minimum jump and are OK with 17 games. Which, again, I don't relate to that. But I understand there are some good things in it.