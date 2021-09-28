From ‘Yosh? Really?’ to ‘I love that dude’ and ‘a hell of a football player’ — How Yosh Nijman delivered for Packers

“It kind of slowed me down for a second, and I just got real appreciative for having a teammate like that. … Yosh is a hell of a football player. Great heart. Just a great teammate all around. I’m proud of what he did.”

What Nijman did was more than hold his own against the 49ers and stud edge rusher Nick Bosa, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft who was the NFL defensive rookie of the year that season with nine sacks before missing most of last season with a torn ACL.

While Bosa certainly got the better of Nijman early in the game, and the Packers admittedly — and understandably — gave Nijman help in protection during the game, his performance was notable because he, too, was in that 2019 NFL draft. Except he went undrafted despite starting 32 games at Virginia Tech and putting up impressive athleticism numbers at the NFL scouting combine (4.88-second 40-yard dash, 4.5-second 20-yard shuttle).