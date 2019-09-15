...DENSE FOG DEVELOPING TONIGHT...
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT MONDAY...
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MILWAUKEE/SULLIVAN HAS ISSUED A
DENSE FOG ADVISORY...WHICH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT MONDAY.
* TIMING...FOG WILL CONTINUE TO DEVELOP AND BECOME DENSE THIS
EVENING AND LIKELY LAST A FEW HOURS BEYOND SUNRISE ON MONDAY.
* VISIBILITY...1/4 MILE OR MUCH LESS.
* IMPACTS...SUDDEN REDUCTIONS IN VISIBILITY ARE EXPECTED.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A DENSE FOG ADVISORY MEANS VISIBILITIES WILL FREQUENTLY BE
REDUCED TO LESS THAN ONE QUARTER MILE. IF DRIVING...SLOW DOWN...
USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS...AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU.
&&
Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers is pressured by Minnesota defensive end Danielle Hunter (99) and defensive tackle Linval Joseph in the third quarter of the Packers' 21-16 win over the Vikings on Sunday at Lambeau Field. Rodgers, who finished with 209 yards and one touchdown on 22-of-34 passing, was sacked twice in the victory.
GREEN BAY — Aaron Rodgers and Matt LaFleur are acutely aware just how much scrutiny their working relationship has been under and will continue to be under.
The Green Bay Packers veteran quarterback and first-year head coach don’t watch the hot-takey sports television debate shows, read what Rodgers not-so-affectionately calls the clickbait headlines, or spend much time scrolling through their Twitter mentions.
But they know that when moments like the one that happened just before halftime of Sunday’s 21-16 victory over the Minnesota Vikings — when FOX Sports’ cameras caught Rodgers and LaFleur mid-disagreement following a third-down incompletion — people will be paying attention.
Here’s the thing, though: When such animated discussions occur — and they happen all over the NFL each week, even if those other ones don’t draw the same attention — it’s what happens afterward that matters most. And on Sunday, instead of their barking at one another leading to festering issues or passive-aggressive post-game press conferences, the two worked through the issue and moved on.
“It actually wasn’t a big deal,” said Rodgers, who was seen on camera saying something to the effect of “What do you want me to do?” while gesturing toward the field as he walked toward the sideline and LaFleur. “We’re a little animated at times. I can’t say we were yelling how much we love each other, but we definitely weren’t MF-ing each other or anything.
“I was actually kind of surprised that he was coming over to talk about that, but we got it all sorted out over there on the sideline.”
Green Bay Packers defensive end Dean Lowry (94) recovers a Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) fumble in the 1st quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30), and running back Aaron Jones (33) filming themselves after beating the Vikings. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. The Packers won 21-16.
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) is helped into the end zone by Green Bay Packers offensive guard Lane Taylor (65) on a 15-yard touchdown run in the 1st quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King (20) intercepts a 4th quarter pass in the end zone that was intended for Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14). The Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. The Packers won 21-16.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is tackled by Minnesota Vikings safety Jayron Kearse (27) on a 21-yard catch in the 1st quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) is tackled by Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50), nose tackle Kenny Clark (97), and outside linebacker Preston Smith (91) in the 1st quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) after a tackle of Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) in the 1st quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) is sacked by Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) in the 1st quarter. Cousins fumbled and the Packers recovered. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
Green Bay Packers defensive end Dean Lowry (94) after recovering a Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) fumble in the 1st quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) runs for a 75-yard touchdown in the 2nd quarter. Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) was not able to make the tackle. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) fumbles the ball while being tackled by Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes (29) in the 2nd quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is pressured by Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter (99) in the 2nd quarter Rodgers was able to throw the ball away. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
Green Bay Packers middle linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) tackled Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph (82) after 4-yard catch in the 2nd quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith (91) pressures Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) in the 2nd quarter. Cousins threw the ball away. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith (91) celebrates an 2nd quarter interception of a Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) pass. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
Green Bay Packers defense mug for camera after an interception by outside linebacker Preston Smith (91) in the 2nd quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) dives into the end zone for a 2-yard touchdown in the 2nd quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
Green Bay Packers linebacker Kyler Fackrell (51) pressures Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) in the 3rd quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) after a 45-yard touchdown catch in the 3rd quarter. Diggs was also flagged for Unsportsmanlike conduct on the play. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is pressured by Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter (99) and Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Linval Joseph (98) in the 3rd quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) trips up Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith (84) for a loss of 1-yard in the 3rd quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison (25) is wrapped up by Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) in the 4th quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. The Packers won 21-16.
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) is not able to contain Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) in the 4th quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. The Packers won 21-16.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) is not able to make the catch while covered by Minnesota Vikings cornerback Trae Waynes (26) in the 4th quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. The Packers won 21-16.
Former Packers quarterback Brett Favre and wife of Bart Starr, Cherry Starr before a half time event that honored Bart Starr. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
Green Bay Packers defensive back Raven Greene (24) is taken to the locker room after a 3rd quarter injury. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. The Packers won 21-16.
Green Bay Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur, center, walks off the field after beating the Vikings. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. The Packers won 21-16.
The play in question came with 30 seconds left in the first half, after Rodgers threw incomplete to tight end Jimmy Graham on third-and-10 from Green Bay’s 19-yard line, forcing a punt. LaFleur came off the sideline displeased with the play, and he initiated the conversation. Rodgers then responded.
“That’s just two competitive guys. And I’m sure it’s not going to be the last one we have,” LaFleur said. “Just competitors. Heat of the moment.”
Asked if he was OK with Rodgers’ reaction to him, LaFleur replied, “Yeah. I would much rather have that than anything else, because you want guys that are extreme competitors. And that’s what he is.”
Rodgers’ relationship with LaFleur’s predecessor, Mike McCarthy, drew similar attention during their time together, especially in the weeks leading up to McCarthy’s firing last December. The dysfunction that their relationship sometimes showed only fueled interest in how Rodgers and LaFleur would get along.
What TV viewers at home didn’t see after Rodgers and LaFleur’s on-field exchange was what happened after tempers had cooled. During the Vikings’ second offensive possession of the second half, LaFleur left the sideline and came to the Packers’ bench area, plopping down right next to Rodgers with his play-sheet in hand.
Rodgers said the only head coach who has ever done that with him was interim head coach Joe Philbin, who took over for McCarthy with four games left last season. While he said he and McCarthy would talk through issues on the sideline while the defense was on the field, he said McCarthy had never actually sat down on the bench with him.
“Yeah, this is kind of new,” Rodgers said. “He came over and sat next to me on the bench. We (usually) spend time — sometimes when the defense is out there or during the TV timeouts — talking about what happened the previous possession or what we like moving forward.
“(But) it’s different. (And) it’s definitely helpful, when he’s bouncing stuff off — ‘Do you like this? Do you like that? Do you want to start with this? You want to get to this?’ It doesn’t have to be (sitting together on the bench). Obviously, I did that with Mike a bunch. I’d kind of go to over where he was at. But Matt likes to get cozy on the bench.”
LaFleur said his confidence in having defensive coordinator Mike Pettine, a former head coach himself, on the sideline with him allows him to sit with Rodgers if he wants. Other coaches, including LaFleur’s former boss with the Los Angeles Rams, Sean McVay, do the same thing.
“I just want to make sure that he and I are on the same page and that we’re calling things that he feels comfortable with. Because I know this, if he feels confident in it, it's got a lot better chance of working,” LaFleur said.
“There’s no question with Mike and (special-teams coordinator) Shawn (Mennenga), I’ve got all the confidence in the world in those guys. … It certainly helps having Mike Pettine, him having been a head coach before. That affords me that ability to go sit there with Aaron in those situations.”
