From Badgers icon to NFL (interim) head coach, Darrell Bevell took winding road through Wisconsin to Lions job

Story time

Which brings us to those Childress stories. While he shared nearly a dozen of them, Childress seemed to have three favorites.

First, on Bevell’s father, James, telling him in 1990 that Bevell was leaving Northern Arizona to go on a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to Cleveland after his redshirt freshman year: “In the summertime, I call Jim Bevell on the phone. I’m just starting to learn about Mormonism because (now-Kansas City Chiefs head coach) Andy (Reid) is a Mormon, and he’s our offensive line coach. I tell Jim, ‘I’d love to have your son up here to throw the ball, be around football, get in the weight room.’ Jim says, ‘No, he got the call, and he’s not going to do that.’ I said, ‘I don’t know what call he got, but the call I’m making is to get him back up here.

“Jim says, ‘No, Coach, you don’t understand. He got a call to go on a mission for the church.’ I was like, ‘OK, hard to argue against God, I guess.’”