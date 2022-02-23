From Adams to Smith to Crosby, Packers face challenges beyond Aaron Rodgers uncertainty

GREEN BAY — If it feels like everything in the Green Bay Packers’ universe currently revolves around quarterback Aaron Rodgers, well, it basically does.

So while the Packers have other personnel matters to tend to beyond the status of the back-to-back NFL MVP, there are limits to what they can do until they know whether Rodgers will return for an 18th season in Green Bay, request a trade to another NFL team or call it quits.

“Obviously everything around here kind of centers on the quarterback,” general manager Brian Gutekunst acknowledged Wednesday while spending more than an hour with reporters during a pair of Q&A sessions. “It’s a big piece and a domino that kind of has to fall before we go down the other avenues. So, (Rodgers’ status) is important as we go through this. The puzzle pieces we have to try to make fit, that’s the first one to go.”

The Packers were able to clear some space against the projected $208.2 million salary cap for 2022 when they restructured Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kenny Clark’s contract Wednesday, converting $13.6 million in Clark’s 2022 pay into a signing bonus to conjure up $10.89 million in cap savings. Even after that move, though, the Packers still stood roughly $43 million over the projected cap, and Gutekunst said there will be “many more” contracts to rework in the coming weeks.

Rodgers’ deal, though, is the most onerous, with the four-time NFL MVP set to count $46.7 million against the cap. Gutekunst said the team wants to extend Rodgers’ deal, but first he’ll have to inform the club of his intentions for this season.

Gutekunst also addressed the situations of several other notable players, including:

• Wide receiver Davante Adams: Gutekunst said multiple times the team would like to avoid using the franchise tag on Adams, who in the final year of his four-year, $58 million deal set franchise single-season records for receptions (123) and receiving yards (1,553). He would become an unrestricted free agent in March if the sides can’t agree on a long-term deal or the tag isn’t applied, and Gutekunst acknowledged using the tag can lead to acrimony between the player and the club.

“It’s kind of a last-option type of thing. And then even if we do have to use it, it’s more of a bridge to hopefully an extension down the road,” Gutekunst said. “I had a very good conversation with Tae before he left about all that stuff. He’s a unique player, unique person, and we’d certainly like to make him a long-term contract offer that works for both sides. But yeah, there’s some challenges in that. We’re hopeful we don’t have to use it, and if we do, hopefully it would never get to that point (of being acrimonious).”

Asked on Jan. 5 about the possibility of being tagged, Adams chose his words cautiously but left little doubt he’d be unhappy with it.

“I’m not sure how to answer that safely right now,” he said. “We’ll just cross that bridge when we get to it. I’ll just say that. I like to be professional on here.”

• Outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith: Smith, who came to training camp disgruntled with his contract and suffering from a back injury sustained sometime between the end of the offseason program and the start of camp, is set to carry a $28.1 salary-cap number into 2022. And after playing just 18 snaps in the regular-season opener and 19 snaps in the season-ending playoff loss to San Francisco, it’s possible the two-time Pro Bowl edge rusher has played his final down in Green Bay.

Gutekunst didn’t rule out Smith returning: “He could be (back). Obviously we’re going to have to do something there; that (cap) number is pretty high. It was disappointing we weren’t able to get him out there more this year with the injury, but obviously you guys know how impactful he is out there as a pass rusher. We’ll see. Again, there’s going to be some tough choices to make as we move forward. That’s one we’re going to have to look at.”

• Kicker Mason Crosby: Despite Crosby missing a league-high nine field-goal attempts and the Packers having two younger, cheaper kickers on the roster (JJ Molson and Dominik Eberle), Gutekunst indicated he wants Crosby back in spite of the $4.7 million salary-cap number he has for 2022.

Eberle does have history with new special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia, and the team liked what it saw from Molson, who spent the year on the practice squad. But if Rodgers returns, Gutekunst believes the Packers will be a Super Bowl contender again next season — and that could mean having a reliable kicker such as Crosby.

“Obviously Mason had to adjust to a lot of the things that happened with our special-teams unit and the snappers and new punter and the whole thing, and I thought he did a really nice job toward the end of the year,” Gutekunst said. “For where our football team is, having a championship kind of kicker, a guy who can compete at that level, is important.”

• Left tackle David Bakhtiari: Gutekunst said he does not have any long-term concerns about Bakhtiari, who tore the ACL in his left knee during a Dec. 31, 2020 practice and missed nearly all of the 2021 season, including the season-ending playoff loss. The only game action Bakhtiari saw was a 27-snap stint in the regular-season finale at Detroit.

“Obviously it was a big, big injury that he went through, and the effort he put into coming back and working his tail off, he almost overdid it to a certain extent,” Gutekunst said, adding he thought Bakhtiari would have played in an NFC Championship Game had the Packers beaten the 49ers. “But long-term, (we) feel really good about him as our left tackle.”

\Gutekunst said Pro Bowl left guard Elgton Jenkins, who tore the ACL in his left knee on Nov. 21 at Minnesota, is doing “great” in his recovery. When healthy, Jenkins played left tackle in Bakhtiari’s place.

“I can’t say enough about Elgton and his ability to play all five (offensive line) spots in the National Football League at a high level,” Gutekunst said. “There’s just not many guys in this league that can do that.”

• Other impending free agents: Among the Packers’ unrestricted free agents are All-Pro inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell, tight end Robert Tonyan, wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling and cornerback Rasul Douglas. Campbell and Douglas were huge off-the-street pickups who should merit big raises from their bargain contracts, and while both appear to want to return, it’s unclear what their markets will be.

“Obviously, those guys had great years for us,” Gutekunst said. “We’d love to be able to retain them and keep going forward. We’re excited about that. But (there are) no updates on that.”

Gutekunst said he didn’t think the fact Tonyan tore the ACL in his left knee during an Oct. 28 win at Arizona would affect the team’s contract negotiations with him.

“We know Bobby. He's been here a while and we know his work ethic,” Gutekunst said. “He's working his tail off and we feel pretty good about his recovery, so there's not a timing thing where we need to see something before we decide that.”

Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander, who missed most of the season after suffering a significant shoulder injury on Oct. 3 against Pittsburgh, is headed into the fifth-year option year of his rookie deal as the team’s 2018 first-round draft pick, so he’s not eligible for free agency until 2023. That said, Gutekunst would like to get a long-term deal done with him as well

“Obviously that injury was really unfortunate,” Gutekunst said. “Obviously, Jaire's a premier corner in the National Football League. We'd like to keep him around here for a long time, so we'll kind of see where that goes. Again, there's a lot of dominoes that are going to have to fall as we go through this, and he's one of them.”