Franchise quarterbacks ending careers with new teams doesn't always go well

The Chargers hoped the legendary Unitas would provide a one-year bridge between departed veteran John Hadl and Dan Fouts, the team's third-round pick out of Oregon that year.

Unitas' creaky legs were not up to the task. In a season-opening 38-0 loss to the Washington Redskins, Unitas completed six of 17 passes for 55 yards with three interceptions, and he was sacked eight times.

The next two games provided hope, Unitas completing 25 of 49 passes for 390 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions in a 34-7 win over Buffalo and a 20-13 loss to Cincinnati.

But a nearly immobile Unitas was benched after completing two of nine passes for 19 yards with two interceptions in a Week 4 loss to Pittsburgh. He threw one more pass that season before retiring.

The Rams signed Namath thinking he would revitalize his career after a 12-year run in New York (1965-1976), in which he passed for 27,057 yards and 170 touchdowns and led the Jets to an upset over Baltimore in Super Bowl III in January 1969.

But injuries — Namath added a sore hamstring to his bad knees — took a toll. Namath never threw another pass after he was knocked out of that Bears game, and retired after the season.