Fourth time’s the charm for Mason Crosby, whose 49-yard OT kick beats Bengals

“I had a couple go bad there, and I was really happy to hit that one.”

So was LaFleur, whose team has now won four in a row after its opening day dud against the New Orleans Saints and managed to do it without 60% of the offensive line’s preferred starters (left tackle David Bakhtiari, left guard-turned-left tackle Elgton Jenkins and rookie center Josh Myers) and with the defense’s two biggest stars on injured reserve (edge rusher Za’Darius Smith and shutdown cornerback Jaire Alexander).

“I was super proud of just how we responded, because there were moments there it wasn’t looking too good for us. Those guys kept believing,” LaFleur said. “That was the epitome of resiliency from our football team.

“I apologize to all the Packer fans out there; I’m sure there was some high blood pressure going on throughout the entirety of the game, especially there at the end. But bottom line is, we’re 4-1, and you don’t get style points. However we find ways to win, that’s going to benefit us later in the season.”