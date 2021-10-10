Fourth time’s the charm for Mason Crosby, whose 49-yard OT kick beats Bengals

The brief overtime conversations were held separately on the Green Bay Packers’ sideline, but the question was essentially the same:
Do we give Mason Crosby another chance?
The Packers veteran kicker had missed not one, not two, but three potential game-winning field goals: A 36-yarder with 2 minutes, 12 seconds left in the fourth quarter; a 51-yarder at the end of regulation; and a 40-yarder after the host Cincinnati Bengals had seemingly gift-wrapped the game with quarterback Joe Burrow throwing an interception on the first play from scrimmage of the extra period.
But now, the Packers were facing a fourth-and-1 at the Cincinnati 32-yard line. And thanks to a replay booth review of Randall Cobb’s 15-yard reception to determine where the ball should be marked, and the timing of the 2-minute warning of overtime, there was plenty of time for dialogue in the Packers’ bench area.
Toward the back, coach Matt LaFleur had marched over to Crosby in the warm-up area, where LaFleur was looking his kicker in the eye, asking him if he was up for one more try. Nearby, quarterback Aaron Rodgers was talking with special teams coordinator Maurice Drayton, wondering the same thing about his longtime teammate and friend.
“I came over to the sideline, and I was looking for Mo because that was a big decision: Do we go for it (on fourth down), with Mase having missed a few kicks,” Rodgers recounted. “And I said, ‘Mo, is he going to make it?’ And he said, ‘Hell, yeah, he’s going to make it.’ (I said), ‘So, let’s kick it then.’ He was confident, I was confident.”
The LaFleur-Crosby exchange was similarly to the point.
“That definitely crossed my mind, especially there at the end when it was just fourth-and-inches,” LaFleur said of going for it. “But Mo was calling for the field goal. I went over to Mason, and I could see the look in his eyes. There was zero flinch from him.
“I literally asked him. I walked over, he was in the kicking net, he was coming back towards the field. I said, ‘Hey, what do you think?’ He’s like, ‘I got this.’ So I was like, ‘All right, you got it. Go do it.’”
And Crosby went and did it, putting all of his misses (including a missed extra point earlier in the game) behind him and booting a 49-yard field goal through the uprights, giving the Packers a 25-22 overtime victory and setting off a celebration inside the visitors’ locker room of Paul Brown Stadium that likely echoed across the Ohio River and well into Kentucky.
“It’s kind of crazy that I’m standing up here with a win, instead of talking about those misses as detrimental to our team. I’ve got to give our team so much credit,” said Crosby, who, in an even more this-cannot-be-real twist, had made a franchise-record 27 consecutive field goal attempts — including a pair of 44-yarders earlier in the game — before his three straight misses late. “Our team, the way we fought to get in that position again, I just wanted so badly to come through there. It’s what I do.
“I had a couple go bad there, and I was really happy to hit that one.”
So was LaFleur, whose team has now won four in a row after its opening day dud against the New Orleans Saints and managed to do it without 60% of the offensive line’s preferred starters (left tackle David Bakhtiari, left guard-turned-left tackle Elgton Jenkins and rookie center Josh Myers) and with the defense’s two biggest stars on injured reserve (edge rusher Za’Darius Smith and shutdown cornerback Jaire Alexander).
“I was super proud of just how we responded, because there were moments there it wasn’t looking too good for us. Those guys kept believing,” LaFleur said. “That was the epitome of resiliency from our football team.
“I apologize to all the Packer fans out there; I’m sure there was some high blood pressure going on throughout the entirety of the game, especially there at the end. But bottom line is, we’re 4-1, and you don’t get style points. However we find ways to win, that’s going to benefit us later in the season.”
Asked about that conversation with Crosby and whether he still contemplated sending the offense out to try a fourth-down conversion and keep Crosby on the sideline, LaFleur replied, “I did what I thought in my gut was the right thing to do, and thankfully he delivered. … If I would have felt anything, we would have gone for it, but there was never a doubt in his mind. I trust him. He’s been doing it a really long time at a really high level. He’s made a lot of clutch kicks for us. And it was just, it’s part of the story. What a great team win."
The win was also made possible by the Bengals’ rookie kicker, Evan McPherson, missing a pair of kicks of his own — a 57-yarder with 21 seconds left in regulation that doinked off the right upright, and a 49-yarder in overtime that hit the flag attached to the top of the left upright, and a kick that McPherson initially celebrated, thinking he’d made it to win the game.
“I struck it really well and I was really confident that it was going through,” said McPherson, who’d booted game-winning kicks against Minnesota and Jacksonville earlier this season. “Maybe a big gust of wind caught it right at the last second. It’s a weird feeling, definitely — celebrating and then it’s like bringing you back down to earth. Like, ‘Ah, yeah, I actually missed it.’”
The Packers had their own problems. On defense, despite two interceptions (by Adrian Amos in regulation and De’Vondre Campbell in overtime) and forcing five punts, the unit gave up an inexcusable 70-yard Burrow-to-Ja’Marr Chase touchdown just before halftime and surrendered the game-tying touchdown and two-point conversion with 3:27 to play.
And on offense, the Packers started slowly, with Rodgers throwing an interception on an off-the-mark back-shoulder throw to Davante Adams up the right sideline. But Rodgers (27 of 39, 344 yards, two touchdowns, one interception, 102.9 rating) and Adams (11 catches for a career-high 206 yards, including a 5-yard touchdown, a 59-yard deep ball and a San Francisco-style 20-yard connection just before Crosby’s end of regulation miss) eventually got on the same page.
“There’s a lot to clean up and a lot to improve upon, but you’d rather do that with a win,” LaFleur said. “That's exactly what you want. The closer that locker room becomes, the more resilient that locker room becomes, the tougher we become as a football team. That’s what we’re going to keep stressing.
“We know that it’s never easy. It’s not going to be easy. We’ve got a great challenge next week in Chicago. We’ve just got to keep taking this sucker one game at a time.”