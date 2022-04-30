Former Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson selected by Dallas Cowboys on Day 3 of NFL draft

Two things became sure bets for the University of Wisconsin football team the past four years.

As long as tight end Jake Ferguson was suited up, he was going to make a catch, and the broadcast was going to mention his grandfather. Ferguson will look to take his consistency and production to the professional level after he was selected in the fourth round of the NFL draft by the Dallas Cowboys with the 129th overall pick.

The Madison native and grandson of former UW athletic director Barry Alvarez was an ironman of sorts for the Badgers throughout his career. The tight end group routinely battled injuries, but Ferguson almost always was available. He played 2,637 snaps for the Badgers, according to PFF, and was the offense’s highest-graded player (88.3) in his senior year.

Ferguson was pressed into duty as a redshirt freshman in 2018, but he showed he could find the end zone with four touchdown catches. He played nearly every offensive snap in 2019, making holes for Doak Walker Award-winner Jonathan Taylor and catching 33 passes en route to a Rose Bowl appearance.

He was UW’s leading receiver in the COVID-shortened 2020 season but matched a career-best with four touchdown catches. He didn’t hesitate to tell teammates he was returning for a final season this fall, and he posted a career-high 46 catches. He had three more touchdowns, bringing his career total to 13.

Ferguson was the third former UW player taken in this year's draft, with linebacker Leo Chenal going to the Kansas City Chiefs at No. 103 and offensive lineman Logan Bruss landing with the Los Angeles Rams with the next pick in the third round Friday night.

Ferguson’s 1,618 career receiving yards are third in program history for a tight end behind Travis Beckham (2,149) and Troy Fumagalli (1,627). Ferguson has the 14th-most receiving yards in UW history.

Defenses often were double- and even triple-teaming Ferguson, especially in the red zone, but he still made plays for UW.

“He puts it on tape,” quarterback Graham Mertz said. “And even if the ball doesn’t go to him on it, maybe he’s the second or third (read) of my progression, he’s still winning on a double team, which is pretty special. I’ve thrown with (Kansas City Chief tight end Travis) Kelce, I’ve seen guys like him in the league that are playing and he moves right there with them.”

