Former Wisconsin linebacker Leo Chenal selected by Kansas City Chiefs in third round of NFL draft

Las Vegas is becoming a special place for Leo Chenal, a former linebacker at the University of Wisconsin.
He played his last college game Dec. 30 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. He proposed to his now-wife, Randi, just a few days before that game, popping the question in front of the famous fountain outside the Bellagio Hotel and Casino.
Now his professional football career has begun in Las Vegas. Chenal, a Grantsburg product, was drafted Friday night by the Kansas City Chiefs with the 103rd overall pick in the third round of the NFL draft, which was hosted at Allegiant Stadium.
He is the eighth UW linebacker to be drafted since 2016, and he’s likely to be joined by fellow Badgers linebacker Jack Sanborn, who’s a projected Day 3 pick.
Former Badgers offensive lineman Logan Bruss was selected with the next pick after Chenal, going No. 104 overall to the Los Angeles Rams.
The Chiefs are getting an explosive athlete in Chenal. His relative athletic score — a 10-point scale metric derived from size, running, jumping and bench-pressing marks during the pre-draft process — of 9.99 ranks fourth out of 2,188 linebackers graded since 1987.
Chenal started to flash his elite athleticism during spring practices in 2019. He played as a reserve and on special teams as a true freshman but blossomed as an impactful defensive player in the Big Ten Conference as a sophomore. He started all seven games and earned all-conference honorable mention.
His junior year was a phenomenal one, earning Big Ten Linebacker of the Year honors as well as second-team All-American nods from multiple outlets, including The Associated Press. Chenal missed two games after contracting COVID-19 before the season began, but he still finished with 115 tackles, including 18½ for loss, and eight sacks. He was the third-highest graded (91.5) inside linebacker in the country, according to PFF, and led his position nationally with a 94.1 run defense grade.
“I think the best thing that he does is he’s authentic as can be,” UW coach Paul Chryst said about Chenal. “Every moment he steps onto that field, he has that same mindset. … The way he carries himself and the way he approaches it can be contagious, it’s infectious. … You talk about being all-in? That guy is all-in on every play, everything he’s doing.”
UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard said Chenal’s energy was a constant through his career, but adding to his versatility as a pass rusher helped spark his stellar junior year.
“He’s never a guy that you just don’t know what he’s going to bring to the table, whether it’s physically or emotionally from a leadership or energy standpoint every day,” Leonhard said. “It’s the only way he knows how to play football, and as a coach you just appreciate guys that are like that because he’s not going to miss opportunities.”
