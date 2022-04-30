Former Wisconsin defensive end Matt Henningsen picked by Denver in sixth round of NFL draft

Matt Henningsen is ending his University of Wisconsin football career as an NFL draft pick after starting it as a walk-on.

Henningsen, a defensive end from Menomonee Falls, was selected by the Denver Broncos in the sixth round of the NFL draft. He was the 206th overall pick. Henningsen was the second UW product drafted Saturday after tight end Jake Ferguson went to Dallas in the fourth round.

Denver has acquired a pair of former Badgers this offseason, trading for quarterback Russell Wilson and re-signing running back Melvin Gordon, and adds another in Henningsen.

Henningsen’s quick, physical play helped him rack up 92 career tackles, including 13½ for loss and 8½ sacks for the Badgers. The 6-foot-3, 291-pound end was used in a number of alignments during his career, but he told reporters he was most experienced in the 4i-technique (head-up on the guard) and felt most comfortable there.

He became the first freshman walk-on to start the season opener since at least 1990 when he started against Western Kentucky in 2018. He quickly earned a scholarship that season and started 10 of 13 games. He was in a rotation of three ends throughout the 2019 season and showed his play-making ability by scoring two touchdowns on fumble recoveries.

Henningsen lost the majority of his junior season to a torn biceps injury, but he returned in 2021 with a strong year, posting a career-best 5½ tackles for loss. He earned third-team All-Big Ten honors.

He wasn’t invited to the NFL scouting combine but put up big numbers at UW’s pro day, helping solidify his draft stock after a good showing at the East-West Shrine Bowl. Henningsen’s selection marked back-to-back years with the Badgers having a defensive lineman picked; Isaiahh Loudermilk was taken by Pittsburgh in the fifth round of the 2021 draft.

Henningsen’s work in the classroom generated about as much conversation as his play. He graduated with a degree in electrical engineering in December 2020, boasting a 4.0 grade-point average. He was pursuing a master’s degree before putting studies on hold to train for the draft. He was a National Football Foundation Scholar-Athlete and a finalist for the Campbell Trophy, known as the academic Heisman.

“He's a genius academically and he's a freak show athletically,” UW defensive line coach Ross Kolodziej said last fall.

