Former Wisconsin defensive end Matt Henningsen picked by Denver in sixth round of NFL draft

Matt Henningsen is ending his University of Wisconsin football career as an NFL draft pick after starting it as a walk-on.
Henningsen, a defensive end from Menomonee Falls, was selected by the Denver Broncos in the sixth round of the NFL draft. He was the 206th overall pick. Henningsen was the second UW product drafted Saturday after tight end Jake Ferguson went to Dallas in the fourth round.
Denver has acquired a pair of former Badgers this offseason, trading for quarterback Russell Wilson and re-signing running back Melvin Gordon, and adds another in Henningsen.
Henningsen’s quick, physical play helped him rack up 92 career tackles, including 13½ for loss and 8½ sacks for the Badgers. The 6-foot-3, 291-pound end was used in a number of alignments during his career, but he told reporters he was most experienced in the 4i-technique (head-up on the guard) and felt most comfortable there.
He became the first freshman walk-on to start the season opener since at least 1990 when he started against Western Kentucky in 2018. He quickly earned a scholarship that season and started 10 of 13 games. He was in a rotation of three ends throughout the 2019 season and showed his play-making ability by scoring two touchdowns on fumble recoveries.
Henningsen lost the majority of his junior season to a torn biceps injury, but he returned in 2021 with a strong year, posting a career-best 5½ tackles for loss. He earned third-team All-Big Ten honors.
He wasn’t invited to the NFL scouting combine but put up big numbers at UW’s pro day, helping solidify his draft stock after a good showing at the East-West Shrine Bowl. Henningsen’s selection marked back-to-back years with the Badgers having a defensive lineman picked; Isaiahh Loudermilk was taken by Pittsburgh in the fifth round of the 2021 draft.
Henningsen’s work in the classroom generated about as much conversation as his play. He graduated with a degree in electrical engineering in December 2020, boasting a 4.0 grade-point average. He was pursuing a master’s degree before putting studies on hold to train for the draft. He was a National Football Foundation Scholar-Athlete and a finalist for the Campbell Trophy, known as the academic Heisman.
“He's a genius academically and he's a freak show athletically,” UW defensive line coach Ross Kolodziej said last fall.
Where Wisconsin football alums stand in the 2022 NFL Draft
LOGAN BRUSS, OG
Measurables: 6-foot-5, 309 pounds, 10¾-inch hands, 33⅛-inch arms, 5.3-second 40-yard dash, 31-inch vertical leap, 9-foot, 4-inch broad jump, 7.57-second three-cone drill, 4.55-second 20-yard shuttle.
UW career: 42 games played, 35 starts, part of offensive lines that produced a top-two rushing offense in the Big Ten twice. PFF grade over 72 for each of his final three seasons, peaking with his senior year of 82.6. Allowed one sack over last three seasons, per PFF. Showed impressive quickness and change of direction in NFL Scouting Combine workouts.
Consensus draft prospects: Day 3 pick (Rounds 5-7)
JOHN CHENAL, FB
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 256 pounds, 4.76-second 40-yard dash, 29 reps of 225 on bench press, 37-inch vertical jump, 9-foot, 10-inch broad jump, 7.05-second three-cone drill, 4.17-second 20-yard shuttle
UW career: 42 games played, 22 starts. Significant contributor on offense and special teams for four years. Tallied 62 carries, 223 yards and five touchdowns as a runner and had 10 catches for 54 yards and a score. Strong blocker at the point of attack.
Consensus draft prospects: Day 3 (Round 7) pick or undrafted
LEO CHENAL, ILB
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 250 pounds, 9¾-inch hands, 31-inch arms, 4.53-second 40-yard dash, 34 reps of 225 on bench press, 40½-inch vertical leap, 10-foot, 8-inch broad jump, 6.84-second three-cone drill, 3.94-second 20-yard shuttle.
UW career: 29 games played, 18 starts, key contributor to the No. 1 defense in the nation in 2021. Chenal had 172 total tackles (102 solo) and 25 for loss in three seasons. He had 11 sacks, including seven as a junior, three forced fumbles and an interception. Was PFF’s second-highest graded inside linebacker in the FBS in 2021.
Consensus draft prospects: Day 2 pick (Rounds 2-3), with the possibility of going early on Day 3 (Round 4)
JAKE FERGUSON, TE
Measurables: 6-foot-4⅞, 250 pounds, 9½-inch hands, 32⅝-inch arms, 77⅜-inch wingspan, 15 reps of 225 on bench press, 4.71-second 40-yard dash, 34.5-inch vertical leap, 9-foot, 10-inch broad jump, 7.03-second three-cone drill, 4.48-second 20-yard shuttle.
UW career: 47 games played, 36 starts and 2,637 snaps played over his four seasons at UW. Ferguson tallied 145 catches, 1,614 yards and 13 touchdowns in his career; 91 of his catches went for first downs. Ferguson set a UW record by catching at least one pass in all 47 of his games.
Consensus draft prospects: Late Day 3 pick (Rounds 5-7)
MATT HENNINGSEN, DL
Measurables: 6-foot-3¼, 295 pounds, 9¼-inch hands, 32⅜-inch arms, 81⅜-inch wingspan, 22 reps of 225 on bench press, 37.5-inch vertical leap, 9-foot, 11-inch broad jump, 7.02-second three-cone drill, 4.07-second 20-yard shuttle
UW career: 42 games played, 29 starts, key contributor to the No. 1 defense in the nation in 2021. He had 91 tackles, 13 for loss, and eight sacks in four seasons. After walking-on at UW, he became a starter as a freshman, quickly earning a scholarship. He had three fumble recoveries and four passes defended in his career. Campbell Trophy finalist and held a 4.0 GPA as an undergrad.
Consensus draft prospects: Day 3 pick (Rounds 4-7)
FAION HICKS, CB
Measurables: 5-foot-10, 192 pounds, 4.37-second 40-yard dash, 13 reps of 225 on bench press, 37.5-inch vertical leap, 10-foot, 3-inch broad jump, 6.78-inch three-cone drill, 3.94-second 20-yard shuttle.
UW career: 44 games played, 39 starts, 108 tackles, one interception, 19 passes defended, including a career-high 10 as a senior. Four-year starter for Badgers, aiding the No. 1 total defense in the country as a senior.
Consensus draft prospects: Late Day 3 (Round 7) or undrafted
COLLIN LARSH, K
Measureables: 5-foot-10, 194 pounds
UW career: 32 games played, 34 of 47 on field goals with a career-long of 48 yards in the Las Vegas Bowl against Arizona State. Made 117 of 119 extra points. Split kickoff duties as a senior.
Consensus draft prospects: Undrafted
SCOTT NELSON, DS
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 205 pounds, 4.38-second 40-yard dash, 14 reps of 225 on bench press, 39.5-inch vertical leap, 10-foot, 6-inch broad jump, 6.62-second three-cone drill, 3.92-second 20-yard shuttle.
UW career: 29 games played, 28 starts, 127 tackles, 4 interceptions, 19 passes defended. Recovered from a knee injury in 2019 to play nearly every game the past two seasons, aided the No. 1 defense in the country as a senior.
Consensus draft prospects: Late Day 3 (Round 7) or undrafted
JACK SANBORN, ILB
Measurables: 6-foot-1½, 239 pounds, 9⅜-inch hands, 30¾-inch arms, 74¾-inch wingspan, 4.73-second 40-yard dash, 20 reps of 225 on bench press, 34½-inch vertical leap, 9-feet, 6-inch broad jump, 6.81-second three-cone drill, 4.05-second 20-yard shuttle
UW career: 45 games played, 34 starts, three-year starter and All-Big Ten first-team selection as a senior, 230 tackles, 29 for loss, 11½ sacks, 4 interceptions, 8 passes defended, 3 fumbles forced, 2 fumble recoveries, captain of No. 1 defense in the country as a senior.
Consensus draft prospects: Day 3 (Rounds 5-7)
JOSH SELTZNER, OG
Measurables: 6-foot-4⅝, 304 pounds, 9½-inch hands, 33¾-inch arms, 79¼-inch wingspan, 5.12-second 40-yard dash, 26 reps of 225 on bench press, 31-inch vertical leap, 9-foot, 5-inch broad jump, 7.46-second three-cone drill, 4.53-second 20-yard shuttle.
UW career: 44 games played, 18 starts, part of offensive lines that produced a top-two rushing offense in the Big Ten twice. Earned AP All-American recognition as a senior, a year in which he started 12 games.
Consensus draft prospects: Late Day 3 (Round 7) or undrafted
COLLIN WILDER, DS
Measurables: 5-10, 199 pounds, 4.57-second 40-yard dash, 11 reps of 225 on bench press, 34-inch vertical leap, 9-foot, 8-inch broad jump, 6.78-second three-cone drill, 4.18-second 20-yard shuttle.
UW career: 46 games played (32 at Wisconsin), 14 starts, 81 tackles, 4½ for loss, 1 sack, 5 interceptions, 16 passes defended, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery. Leader of the No. 1 defense in the country as a senior. Transferred to UW as a walk-on in 2018 and earned a scholarship.
Consensus draft prospects: Undrafted
CAESAR WILLIAMS, CB
Measurables: 6-foot, 188 pounds, 4.59-second 40-yard dash, 32.5-inch vertical leap, 9-foot, 8-inch broad jump, 6.91-second three-cone drill, 4.16-second 20-yard shuttle.
UW career: 48 games played, 31 starts, 100 tackles, 5½ for loss, 5 interceptions, 27 passes defended, 1 forced fumble. Playmaking cornerback for the No. 1 defense in the country as a senior. Developed into a starter in the 2019 season and started each game of the past two seasons.
Consensus draft prospects: Late Day 3 (Round 7) or undrafted