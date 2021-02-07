Former Packers star Charles Woodson gets his Hall of Fame pass, thanks in large part to accomplishments in Green Bay

GREEN BAY — Charles Woodson’s football journey has led the Green Bay Packers and Oakland Raiders legend to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
But he might not have reached Canton, Ohio, had his path not detoured him to Titletown, and the smallest market in American pro sports. At the very least, he wouldn’t have been elected to the Hall without what he did during his seven-year career-defining run in Green Bay.
The 44-year-old Woodson’s election was announced on Saturday night, during the annual NFL Honors award show on the eve of Super Bowl LV. He was elected in his first year of eligibility, along with ex-Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning and ex-Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson, who were also first-ballot picks.
“Welcome to Canton, Charles Woodson.” pic.twitter.com/3LzuqfWER0— Jason Wilde (@jasonjwilde) February 7, 2021
Joining Woodson, Manning and Johnson in the 2021 class are Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Alan Faneca, Oakland Raiders head coach Tom Flores, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos safety John Lynch, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Drew Pearson and Steelers scout Bill Nunn.
Woodson became the Packers’ 27th Pro Football Hall of Famer and fifth to be selected in the last nine years, joining linebacker Dave Robinson (2013), general manager Ron Wolf (2015), quarterback Brett Favre (2016) and guard Jerry Kramer (2018) as recent enshrines.
Former Packers safety LeRoy Butler, who was a finalist for the second straight year, was not among those chosen for enshrinement.
Asked in an interview before his election if he’d have made it to Canton without his time in Green Bay, Woodson replied, “I think so, because if I wasn’t in Green Bay, I would’ve been somewhere else. I would’ve made my mark somewhere else. But it just so happened that during that transition from Oakland, I was able to make my stop in Green Bay and go there and do some great things.
“In that respect, it doesn’t happen without Green Bay. But my career was going to continue somewhere. I don’t know where it would’ve been, but I would’ve made that mark somewhere else.”
Whether that mark would have been Hall of Fame-worthy or not, it’s hard to say, especially considering that no other team showed remotely as much interest in him in free agency in 2006 as the Packers did.
“The decision was really made for me, to be honest,” Woodson said. “There weren’t a whole lot of suitors out there for me as a free agent. The Green Bay Packers came with a package, and to quote the movie (“Jerry Maguire”), they showed me the money. They really wanted me there and showed that they wanted me there.”
Woodson, in turn, proved to be well worth the investment, and there’s no denying that what he accomplished in Green Bay — individually and as a team, helping lead the 2010 Packers to the Super Bowl XLV championship — punched his ticket to Canton.
The fourth pick in the 1998 NFL Draft after winning the Heisman Trophy in his final season at the University of Michigan, Woodson spent his first eight seasons in Oakland, where he earned four Pro Bowl berths and two first-team All-Pro selections, intercepted 17 passes, forced 14 fumbles, had 5.5 sacks and scored two defensive touchdowns.
In seven seasons in Green Bay, Woodson was also selected to four Pro Bowls and twice chosen as a first-team All-Pro, but his other numbers — 38 interceptions, 11.5 sacks and 10 defensive touchdowns — exploded.
Woodson started all 100 games he played for the Packers during his seven seasons in Green Bay, twice earning first-team All-Pro recognition from The Associated Press (2009, 2011) and earning the NFL Defensive Player of the Year from AP in 2009, when he posted a career-high nine interceptions (tied for the NFL lead), along with four forced fumbles, two sacks and 21 pass breakups. He became only the second player in franchise history to win the award, joining Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive end Reggie White (1998), another transformative free-agent signee.
Woodson was the undisputed leader of that Super Bowl XLV team — his only championship as a player — and he set career highs in tackles (105) and forced fumbles (five) that season while becoming the first player in league history to return an interception for a touchdown in five straight seasons (2006 through 2010). He was also voted by his teammates as a team captain as well as the recipient of the Ed Block Courage Award that season.
Woodson still holds Packers franchise records for the most defensive touchdowns with 10 (nine interceptions, one fumble return) and the most interception returns for touchdowns with nine. He is tied for No. 2 in league history with 11 career interception returns for touchdowns, trailing only Rod Woodson (12). His 38 interceptions are tied for No. 4 in Packers history.
Woodson was released by the Packers following the 2012 season and spent his final three years (2013-’15) back with the Raiders, earning his ninth Pro Bowl selection in his final season.
“It was kind of rough at the beginning, because I really didn’t quite want to be there, and I just couldn’t wrap my mind around the fact that I didn’t have anybody who wanted me on their team,” Woodson admitted. “I was really sour about that, so it kind of dictated the way I interacted with a lot of people around there — really standoffish, got into some verbal arguments and things like that.
“When I look back on it, I kind of feel like it was my way of trying to get out of the situation. But I’m really glad I didn’t get out of it, because it turned out the way it turned out. I finally got comfortable being there, and once I started playing and started making plays, everything kind of took care of itself from there.”
Photos: Packers' 2020 season in pictures
Check out photo galleries from every game of 2020 through the end of the regular season and the playoffs.
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action from Lambeau Field as the Green Bay Packers fell to the Tampa Bay Bucc…
Photos: Green Bay Packers advance to NFC championship game with convincing win over Los Angeles Rams
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action from Lambeau Field as the Green Bay Packers defeated the Los Angeles R…
The Green Bay Packers took care of business Sunday, securing the top seed in the NFC playoffs and a first-round bye with a 35-16 victory over …
The Green Bay Packers jumped out to an early lead and didn't let up en route to a 40-14 victory over the Tennessee Titans Sunday night at a sn…
The Green Bay Packers withstood a late challenge from the Carolina Panthers to hold on for a 24-16 victory Saturday night at Lambeau Field in …
It wasn't always smooth sailing Sunday at Ford Field, but the Green Bay Packers held on for a 31-24 victory over the Detroit Lions to clinch t…
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action from Lambeau Field Sunday as Aaron Rodgers turned in another MVP worth…
The Green Bay Packers were in control from start to finish Sunday night at Lambeau Field as they dispatched the Chicago Bears 41-25 to earn th…
The Green Bay Packers' 14-point halftime lead vanished quickly as the Indianapolis Colts stormed back in the second half to take control en ro…
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action from Lambeau Field as the Green Bay Packers defeated the Jacksonville …
The Green Bay Packers jumped out to an early lead and didn't let up Thursday night as they cruised to a 34-17 victory over the San Francisco 4…
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action from a wind-swept Lambeau Field Sunday afternoon as the Minnesota Viki…
Coming off their first loss of the season, the Green Bay Packers returned to early season form Sunday as quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide re…
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw two interceptions within a three-pass span of the second quarter as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers…
Despite missing a few offensive weapons, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers continued his outstanding early season play as the undefe…
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw for 283 yards and three touchdowns as Green Bay defeated the New Orleans Saints 37-30 on Sun…
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action as the Green Bay Packers came back from an early 11-point deficit to b…
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was in top form Sunday as the Green Bay Packers defeated the Minnesota Vikings, 43-34, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minne…
From a controversial trade up the draft board to acquire Utah State quarterback Jordan Love in the first round to the addition of some much-ne…
From the Green Bay Packers' season opener against the Vikings in Minnesota to their regular-season finale against the Bears in Chicago, get th…
Jason Wilde breaks down the Green Bay Packers' roster by position in a nine-part series, looking at the team's depth, competitions for playing…