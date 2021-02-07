Former Packers star Charles Woodson gets his Hall of Fame pass, thanks in large part to accomplishments in Green Bay

Asked in an interview before his election if he’d have made it to Canton without his time in Green Bay, Woodson replied, “I think so, because if I wasn’t in Green Bay, I would’ve been somewhere else. I would’ve made my mark somewhere else. But it just so happened that during that transition from Oakland, I was able to make my stop in Green Bay and go there and do some great things.

“In that respect, it doesn’t happen without Green Bay. But my career was going to continue somewhere. I don’t know where it would’ve been, but I would’ve made that mark somewhere else.”

Whether that mark would have been Hall of Fame-worthy or not, it’s hard to say, especially considering that no other team showed remotely as much interest in him in free agency in 2006 as the Packers did.

“The decision was really made for me, to be honest,” Woodson said. “There weren’t a whole lot of suitors out there for me as a free agent. The Green Bay Packers came with a package, and to quote the movie (“Jerry Maguire”), they showed me the money. They really wanted me there and showed that they wanted me there.”