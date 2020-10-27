Former Packers running back Darrell Thompson knows mentoring youth even more important in 2020

"The problem that's the most challenging, even before COVID, is young people having a positive adult role model in their life," he says. "Many of our kids don't have that, someone to listen to them, and I feel we could solve a lot of problems if we listened more and talk less.

"These kids don't have anyone they can ask about simple ideas such as trying to apply for a job down the street. Things I have taken for granted, frankly. It's a lack of connectivity because our kids don't have some of the fundamental things or support at home."

Bolder Options, which has a strong partnership with the YMCA, is trying to give those opportunities to the 1,000 or so youngsters in the program, with an almost even split of boys and girls.

"Mentoring has not changed a lot, but it's become more structured," Thompson explains. "We are a one year to a lifetime program. When I first started, kids' programs ran three months and then we'd have burgers together and they graduated and got a paper. Now we go one year, there are some kids who get scholarships through out partnerships. We still set goals, physical and education goals, and goals they set on their own. It is just easier now than 27 years ago, people have gravitated to it."