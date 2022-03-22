Former Packers pass rusher Za'Darius Smith visits Vikings on free agency tour

MINNEAPOLIS — A former Packers pass rusher visited the Vikings on Monday.
Za'Darius Smith, who was released by Green Bay last week in a cost-cutting move, continued his free-agent tour with a stop at TCO Performance Center. Smith documented the trip in his Instagram story, showing how the Vikings rolled out the purple carpet with a welcome message on the big screen overlooking TCO Stadium at team headquarters. The visit continued into Monday night.
Smith, 29, also has interest from the Chiefs and Cowboys, a league source said. He seemingly has options after reportedly backing out of a verbal agreement last week with the Ravens, where he started his NFL career as a 2015 fourth-round pick. He was drafted one round after the Vikings selected Danielle Hunter, with whom Smith could pair to create a potent pass rush should the Vikings eventually sign him.
People are also reading…
Smith is coming off September back surgery that limited him to only one game for the Packers last season. He had 26 sacks between the 2019 and 2020 seasons, when new Vikings assistant head coach Mike Pettine was Green Bay's defensive coordinator. The Vikings also hired Smith's former position coach in Green Bay, outside linebackers coach Mike Smith, to the same role in Minnesota. The pass rusher's single-game career high came against the Vikings when Smith had 3.5 sacks at U.S. Bank Stadium in December 2019.
If the Vikings can afford him, the defense could use Smith's talent and experience on the edge of a new 3-4 front under coordinator Ed Donatell. Outside of Hunter, Minnesota has 16 career starts at the position - all from third-year end D.J. Wonnum. Patrick Jones, Janarius Robinson and Kenny Willekes are also under contract.
The Packers released Smith, a two-time Pro Bowler, last week to save more than $15 million in salary cap space. The Vikings would likely need to clear cap room to add a player of Smith's caliber. One way could be by converting Hunter's recent roster bonus into a signing bonus to spread out the cap charges into future seasons.
Letss gooo @zadariussmith , I think you might like it here https://t.co/KBNZw55UL9
- Adam Thielen (@athielen19) March 22, 2022
The NFL free agent market has been kind to veteran edge rushers this month. Five players - the Raiders' Maxx Crosby, the Bills' Von Miller, the Titans' Harold Landry, the Raiders' Chandler Jones and the Eagles' Haason Reddick - agreed to contracts reportedly worth at least $15 million per season and for at least $30 million in guarantees. The contract that Smith backed out of in Baltimore was said to be worth up to $12.5 million per year.
Smith played only 18 snaps last season. They came during the Packers' season opener while he tried to play through a nagging back injury that he had upon reporting to training camp. He spent time on the non-football injury list during camp and landed on injured reserve following surgery.
"Would have been nice to have him out there the whole time, because our defense was playing at a very high level," Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst said of Smith at the NFL scouting combine this month. "What Za'Darius can bring is certainly something we missed at times, you know? Really proud of Rashan [Gary] and Jonathan Garvin and Preston [Smith] and those guys, the way they picked up the slack. Za'Darius is a really, really good player."
In other news, Bills offensive lineman Ryan Bates is expected to continue his free-agent tour in Chicago on Tuesday, according to a league source. Bates, the 25-year-old guard who started five games for Buffalo last year, visited the Vikings last week and most recently wrapped up a trip to New England's facilities on Monday. He's a restricted free agent, meaning the Bills can match any offer he gets.
Photos: Packers' 2021 season in pictures
Check out photo galleries from every game of 2021 from the preseason through the end of the regular season and the playoffs.
The Green Bay Packers fell to the Houston Texans 26-7 in a preseason game at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.
Despite third-string quarterback Kurt Benkert’s strong showing while filling in for injured backup QB Jordan Love, the Packers came up short i…
The Green Bay Packers failed to pick up a win in the preseason, falling to 0-3 in exhibition play after getting blanked by the Buffalo Bills 1…
Reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers threw two interceptions as the Green Bay Packers struggled on both sides of the ball Sunday afternoon, falling …
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Kayla Wolf captured all the action from Lambeau Field as the Green Bay Packers quickly erased a 17-14 hal…
Check out all the best images from Levi's Stadium as the Green Bay Packers escaped with a 30-28 victory over the San Francisco 49ers after a w…
The Green Bay Packers defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 27-17 on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
The Green Bay Packers improved to 4-1 on the season after kicker Mason Crosby overcame a shaky performance to hit the game-winning field goal …
The Green Bay Packers improved to 5-1 on the season after rolling past the Chicago Bears 24-14 on Sunday at Soldier Field in Chicago.
The Green Bay Packers shored up their red-zone defense Sunday en route to their sixth consecutive victory of the season, defeating the Washing…
The Green Bay Packers (7-1) won their seventh straight game when they took down the previously unbeaten Arizona Cardinals (7-1) Thursday night…
The Green Bay Packers (7-2) wasted a strong defensive effort as their seven-game winning streak came to an end when the Kansas City Chiefs (5-…
The Green Bay Packers fell to 8-3 on the season while the Minnesota Vikings improved to 5-5 with a 34-31 victory in an NFC North showdown Sund…
The Green Bay Packers (8-2) got back on track with a 17-0 victory over the Seattle Seahawks (3-6) on Sunday at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
The Green Bay Packers withstood a late push by the Los Angeles Rams en route to a 36-28 victory Sunday at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
The Green Bay Packers came back from a six-point halftime deficit to take down the Chicago Bears 45-30 in a battle of NFC North rivals Sunday …
The Green Bay Packers survived a late push from the Baltimore Ravens, hanging on for a 31-30 victory and clinching the NFC North Division titl…
The Green Bay Packers held on for a 24-22 victory over the Cleveland Browns in a Christmas Day battle Saturday at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
The Green Bay Packers clinched the NFC's No. 1 seed and the conference's lone playoff bye that comes with it after cruising to a 37-10 victory…
The Green Bay Packers came up short on the road in their regular-season finale, falling to the Detroit Lions 37-30 Sunday at Ford Field in Detroit.
The Green Bay Packers saw their Super Bowl hopes dashed as they fell to the San Francisco 49ers 13-10 in an NFC divisional-round showdown Satu…