Former Packers GM Ted Thompson, architect of Super Bowl XLV-winning team who drafted Aaron Rodgers, dies at 68

“I’ll never forget your loyalty,” Rodgers told Thompson in a prerecorded message when Thompson was inducted into the Packers Hall of Fame in May 2019. “I’m going to always be thankful for the time I had to spend with you, and the fact that you took a chance on a young kid from California. Thank you for your vision, thank you for believing in me year after year, thank you for representing the Green Bay Packers so well. And I’ll see you down the road.”

Thompson, who would reveal that he was suffering from what he termed an “autonomic disorder” a few days after his induction, kept his remarks brief that night. But those who knew him best spoke glowingly of his commitment to the Packers and to always making decisions in the team’s best interest — even as he often eschewed spending lavishly in free agency and preferred to build through the draft.