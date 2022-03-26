 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former Packers CB Chandon Sullivan signs with Vikings

Chandon Sullivan with Packers, AP generic file photo

Green Bay Packers cornerback Chandon Sullivan warms up prior to a game against the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Glendale, Arizona.

 DARRYL WEBB, ASSOCIATED PRESS

EAGAN, Minn. — Former Green Bay Packers cornerback Chandon Sullivan signed with the Minnesota Vikings on Friday, the latest player to switch from one NFC North rival to another.

The 25-year-old Sullivan played more than 76% of the snaps on defense last season for Green Bay, mostly in the slot position in the nickel package. He didn't miss a game in three years with the Packers and had five interceptions and 16 passes defensed from 2019-21.

Undrafted out of Georgia State, where he became the program's career interception leader, Sullivan broke into the NFL in 2018 with Philadelphia.

The Vikings have made a habit of signing ex-Packers over the years, including their most recent addition earlier this week: outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith.

Sullivan will likely fill the role last held by Mackensie Alexander, who became a free agent. The only other cornerbacks on the roster currently are Cameron Dantzler, Kris Boyd, Harrison Hand and Parry Nickerson. Patrick Peterson also became a free agent but remains a candidate to re-sign.

